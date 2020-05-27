2668 Redcedar Dr

Amenities

Spacious 4 bed, 3.5 bath home in Frisco ISD



4 bed, 3.5 bath spacious home in exemplary school district. $200 rent credit for January move in. Brilliant open kitchen layout w white cabinets & granite countertops & large kitchen island. Living room features a fireplace and perfect view into the backyard. Master offers dual sinks, separate shower, jetted garden tub, & WIC. Over-sized backyard includes open patio & large privacy fence. Pet friendly! Walking distance to The Trails of Frisco Golf Club and many parks. Flexible lease term options and move in date.

