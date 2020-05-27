All apartments in Little Elm
Find more places like 2668 Redcedar Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Little Elm, TX
/
2668 Redcedar Dr
Last updated December 7 2019 at 12:04 PM

2668 Redcedar Dr

2668 Redcedar Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Little Elm
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2668 Redcedar Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 01/01/20 Spacious 4 bed, 3.5 bath home in Frisco ISD - Property Id: 112543

4 bed, 3.5 bath spacious home in exemplary school district. $200 rent credit for January move in. Brilliant open kitchen layout w white cabinets & granite countertops & large kitchen island. Living room features a fireplace and perfect view into the backyard. Master offers dual sinks, separate shower, jetted garden tub, & WIC. Over-sized backyard includes open patio & large privacy fence. Pet friendly! Walking distance to The Trails of Frisco Golf Club and many parks. Flexible lease term options and move in date.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/112543
Property Id 112543

(RLNE5368597)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2668 Redcedar Dr have any available units?
2668 Redcedar Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2668 Redcedar Dr have?
Some of 2668 Redcedar Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2668 Redcedar Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2668 Redcedar Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2668 Redcedar Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2668 Redcedar Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2668 Redcedar Dr offer parking?
No, 2668 Redcedar Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2668 Redcedar Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2668 Redcedar Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2668 Redcedar Dr have a pool?
No, 2668 Redcedar Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2668 Redcedar Dr have accessible units?
No, 2668 Redcedar Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2668 Redcedar Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2668 Redcedar Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2668 Redcedar Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2668 Redcedar Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village at Lakefront
201 E Eldorado Pkwy
Little Elm, TX 75068
Orion McCord Park
2050 FM 423
Little Elm, TX 75068

Similar Pages

Little Elm 1 BedroomsLittle Elm 2 Bedrooms
Little Elm Accessible ApartmentsLittle Elm Apartments with Pool
Little Elm Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX
Southlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District