Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2613 Misty Harbor Drive

Location

2613 Misty Harbor Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
Move-in Ready! Adorable 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms house with very good Price! New wood floor and new fresh paint through out the house! New fence! 3 bedrooms over size! With open floor plan and big back yard. Walking distance to Chavez Elementary and Little Elm High Schools, this neighborhood is perfect for your lovely family. Stainless sink and Cook-top Oven. Relaxing park and track just nearby the house. Subdivision has a community pool, basketball courts and playgrounds. Welcome to your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2613 Misty Harbor Drive have any available units?
2613 Misty Harbor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2613 Misty Harbor Drive have?
Some of 2613 Misty Harbor Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2613 Misty Harbor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2613 Misty Harbor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2613 Misty Harbor Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2613 Misty Harbor Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 2613 Misty Harbor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2613 Misty Harbor Drive offers parking.
Does 2613 Misty Harbor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2613 Misty Harbor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2613 Misty Harbor Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2613 Misty Harbor Drive has a pool.
Does 2613 Misty Harbor Drive have accessible units?
No, 2613 Misty Harbor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2613 Misty Harbor Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2613 Misty Harbor Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2613 Misty Harbor Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2613 Misty Harbor Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

