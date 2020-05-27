2613 Misty Harbor Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage

Move-in Ready! Adorable 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms house with very good Price! New wood floor and new fresh paint through out the house! New fence! 3 bedrooms over size! With open floor plan and big back yard. Walking distance to Chavez Elementary and Little Elm High Schools, this neighborhood is perfect for your lovely family. Stainless sink and Cook-top Oven. Relaxing park and track just nearby the house. Subdivision has a community pool, basketball courts and playgrounds. Welcome to your new home!