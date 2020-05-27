1290 Water Lily Drive

Amenities

Fabulous 3 bed, 2 bath home in wonderful Sunset Pointe! One story featuring spacious kitchen, granite counters, SS appliances, breakfast bar. Front study has wire connection ready for a projector. Wood floors and ceramic tile, the only area with carpet is master closet. Nice sized back yard with patio and an extended 24 x 10 wood deck. Community amenities: lagoon-style pools with beach entrances, walking and bike trails throughout the community, BBQ grills, picnic pavilion, spray parks, basketball courts, roller hockey rings, soccer and baseball fields, children's playground, catch and release ponds, close to Lake Lewisville. Come and See today! Application fee $45.00 pp 18+