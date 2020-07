Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Beautiful, almost brand new looks, Move in ready home with new granite, window blends flooring, paint, appliances, light fixtures. New tile in master shower. Open, Bright Floorplan with 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths. This home features a Fireplace, Garden Tub, Huge Backyard, Walk-In Closets, and a Giant Walk-In Pantry. The school bus comes right in front of the home. 2 Minutes from parks & Lake Lewisville and Close to Shopping and Tollway! Wont last long...come see it today!