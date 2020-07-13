All apartments in Liberty
Home
/
Liberty, TX
/
Parkview Estates
Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:00 PM

Parkview Estates

200 Parkview Estates ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

200 Parkview Estates, Liberty, TX 75662

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 044 · Avail. Sep 16

$869

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

Unit 071 · Avail. Aug 6

$869

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

Unit 054 · Avail. Jul 27

$869

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Parkview Estates.

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
bbq/grill
courtyard
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Explore Parkview Estates Apartments in Liberty City, TX and find your place to come home to. Featuring a pet-friendly, well-designed two-bedroom floorplan, all homes are situated on the ground floor in single story buildings, with ample off-street parking available. Interior spaces include well-equipped kitchens, spacious walk-in closets and bathroom linen closets.

Centrally located in Liberty City, TX within Sabine ISD, residents at Parkview Estates can enjoy adventure at their doorstep with easy access to Tyler, Kilgore and Longview. With a quick drive, discover the Liberty Municipal Golf Course, Caldwell Zoo, Longview Mall and the highly celebrated, Country Tavern BBQ. Find a new favorite place to explore every weekend!

You will love every minute at Parkview Estates in Liberty City, TX. Call or stop by today to take a personalized tour of our charming community.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 (Single & Couples)
Deposit: $300
Additional: Trash $15, Pest Control $5
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: 75 lbs Max; Breed Restrictions Apply
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Parkview Estates have any available units?
Parkview Estates has 3 units available starting at $869 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Parkview Estates have?
Some of Parkview Estates's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Parkview Estates currently offering any rent specials?
Parkview Estates is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Parkview Estates pet-friendly?
Yes, Parkview Estates is pet friendly.
Does Parkview Estates offer parking?
Yes, Parkview Estates offers parking.
Does Parkview Estates have units with washers and dryers?
No, Parkview Estates does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Parkview Estates have a pool?
No, Parkview Estates does not have a pool.
Does Parkview Estates have accessible units?
Yes, Parkview Estates has accessible units.
Does Parkview Estates have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Parkview Estates has units with dishwashers.
Does Parkview Estates have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Parkview Estates has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Parkview Estates?
Add a Message
