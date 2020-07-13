Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking bbq/grill courtyard online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Explore Parkview Estates Apartments in Liberty City, TX and find your place to come home to. Featuring a pet-friendly, well-designed two-bedroom floorplan, all homes are situated on the ground floor in single story buildings, with ample off-street parking available. Interior spaces include well-equipped kitchens, spacious walk-in closets and bathroom linen closets.



Centrally located in Liberty City, TX within Sabine ISD, residents at Parkview Estates can enjoy adventure at their doorstep with easy access to Tyler, Kilgore and Longview. With a quick drive, discover the Liberty Municipal Golf Course, Caldwell Zoo, Longview Mall and the highly celebrated, Country Tavern BBQ. Find a new favorite place to explore every weekend!



You will love every minute at Parkview Estates in Liberty City, TX. Call or stop by today to take a personalized tour of our charming community.