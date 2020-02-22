825 Highridge Drive

Amenities

Beautifully remodeled and updated home on a spacious corner lot!Enjoy Panoramic lake views in the quiet lakeside Town of Lakewood Village!Radiant barrier,and TEX•COTE COOLWALL® Exterior Coating Systems all combine for energy efficiency and lower utility bills!No expense has been spared on the major systems in this home to ensure the tenant has a comfortable,healthy,and happy living experience. Spacious Bedrooms, Bathrooms, and Living areas throughout!Xtra storage in garage with unique drive-through feature allows easy access to the BackYard. Enjoy the large covered patio, perfect for BBQ's!Convenient location for quick access to I35 and a short drive on widened Eldorado Pkwy to jump on the Dallas North Tollway!