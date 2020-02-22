All apartments in Lakewood Village
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

825 Highridge Drive

825 Highridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

825 Highridge Drive, Lakewood Village, TX 75068

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautifully remodeled and updated home on a spacious corner lot!Enjoy Panoramic lake views in the quiet lakeside Town of Lakewood Village!Radiant barrier,and TEX•COTE COOLWALL® Exterior Coating Systems all combine for energy efficiency and lower utility bills!No expense has been spared on the major systems in this home to ensure the tenant has a comfortable,healthy,and happy living experience. Spacious Bedrooms, Bathrooms, and Living areas throughout!Xtra storage in garage with unique drive-through feature allows easy access to the BackYard. Enjoy the large covered patio, perfect for BBQ's!Convenient location for quick access to I35 and a short drive on widened Eldorado Pkwy to jump on the Dallas North Tollway!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 825 Highridge Drive have any available units?
825 Highridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood Village, TX.
What amenities does 825 Highridge Drive have?
Some of 825 Highridge Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 825 Highridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
825 Highridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 825 Highridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 825 Highridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood Village.
Does 825 Highridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 825 Highridge Drive offers parking.
Does 825 Highridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 825 Highridge Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 825 Highridge Drive have a pool?
No, 825 Highridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 825 Highridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 825 Highridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 825 Highridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 825 Highridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 825 Highridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 825 Highridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

