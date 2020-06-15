1010 Beaver St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Spacious 4 Bedroom Home Minutes to Downtown Waco! - Property Id: 131199



This beautiful 4 bedroom, recently-remodeled home sits on a cul-de-sac in a quiet, family friendly neighborhood.



Location location location! This home's fantastic location is just minutes to downtown Waco, shopping, dining, culture, and history!



The property boasts:

- Open layout Kitchen, Dining, Living (features electric fireplace)

- Separate Laundry Room (with W/D)

- Entry Hall with closet

- Master with walk-in closet +1/2 bath

- 2nd Master Bedroom with walk-in closet

- 2 additional bedrooms

- Full Bath (4 piece with soaker tub!)



It also features a large green yard, beautiful wooden flooring, large tiled bathrooms, deep soaker tub, and a large, bright white kitchen with an open floor plan layout!



You'll love the high ceilings, custom cabinetry, new soft carpet in bedrooms, neutral paint, and stainless steel appliances including french door refrigerator, dishwasher,and 5 burner range! Property includes a private drive with 4 parking spaces!



Showing times available June 27 ONLY.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/131199

Property Id 131199



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5739742)