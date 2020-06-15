All apartments in Lacy-Lakeview
Find more places like 1010 Beaver St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lacy-Lakeview, TX
/
1010 Beaver St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1010 Beaver St

1010 Beaver Street · (254) 400-6075
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1010 Beaver Street, Lacy-Lakeview, TX 76705
Lacy-Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 1.5 baths, $1700 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Spacious 4 Bedroom Home Minutes to Downtown Waco! - Property Id: 131199

This beautiful 4 bedroom, recently-remodeled home sits on a cul-de-sac in a quiet, family friendly neighborhood.

Location location location! This home's fantastic location is just minutes to downtown Waco, shopping, dining, culture, and history!

The property boasts:
- Open layout Kitchen, Dining, Living (features electric fireplace)
- Separate Laundry Room (with W/D)
- Entry Hall with closet
- Master with walk-in closet +1/2 bath
- 2nd Master Bedroom with walk-in closet
- 2 additional bedrooms
- Full Bath (4 piece with soaker tub!)

It also features a large green yard, beautiful wooden flooring, large tiled bathrooms, deep soaker tub, and a large, bright white kitchen with an open floor plan layout!

You'll love the high ceilings, custom cabinetry, new soft carpet in bedrooms, neutral paint, and stainless steel appliances including french door refrigerator, dishwasher,and 5 burner range! Property includes a private drive with 4 parking spaces!

Showing times available June 27 ONLY.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/131199
Property Id 131199

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5739742)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1010 Beaver St have any available units?
1010 Beaver St has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1010 Beaver St have?
Some of 1010 Beaver St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1010 Beaver St currently offering any rent specials?
1010 Beaver St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 Beaver St pet-friendly?
No, 1010 Beaver St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lacy-Lakeview.
Does 1010 Beaver St offer parking?
Yes, 1010 Beaver St does offer parking.
Does 1010 Beaver St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1010 Beaver St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 Beaver St have a pool?
No, 1010 Beaver St does not have a pool.
Does 1010 Beaver St have accessible units?
No, 1010 Beaver St does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 Beaver St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1010 Beaver St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1010 Beaver St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1010 Beaver St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1010 Beaver St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Killeen, TXWaco, TXTemple, TXWaxahachie, TX
Cleburne, TXHarker Heights, TXCorsicana, TXEnnis, TX
Robinson, TXBelton, TXNolanville, TXHewitt, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

McLennan Community CollegeTemple College
Texas State Technical CollegeBaylor University
Navarro College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity