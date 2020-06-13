135 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in La Porte, TX
The (Figurative) Birthplace of Texas: The Battle of San Jacinto, near what is now La Porte, Texas, took place in the spring of 1836, ending Texas' Revolution and granting Texas the separation from Mexico it so desperately desired.
Nearly 34,000 people are nestled within the approximately 30 square miles of this La Porte. La Porte is located 21 miles from Houston, which alone might be enough to tempt you to move here! An even more compelling reason is that the cost of living here is much lower than in most parts of the U.S.
Finding an apartment in La Porte that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.