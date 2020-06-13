Apartment List
/
TX
/
la porte
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:02 PM

135 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in La Porte, TX

Finding an apartment in La Porte that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:02pm
11 Units Available
College View Apartments
3333 Luella Blvd, La Porte, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,439
1105 sqft
Stunning, resort-like setting with large pool and sundeck. Spacious layouts and open floor plans. Lovely, well-maintained apartments. On-site pool, garden area and fitness center. Minutes from area attractions and parks.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:33pm
15 Units Available
Gateway Grove
316 2nd St, La Porte, TX
1 Bedroom
$680
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$759
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$879
900 sqft
Close to Atkinson Island Wildlife Park, Morgan's Point and Sylvan Beach. Pet-friendly property includes parking, gym and pool. One-, two- and three-bedroom units available. Apartments have large closets, pantry and private balcony or patio.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 04:44am
14 Units Available
The Plaza at San Jacinto
3331 Luella Blvd, La Porte, TX
1 Bedroom
$924
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from the Sam Houston Parkway and Texas waterfront. Attractive 1-3 bedroom units featuring eat-in kitchens, walk-in closets and private patios. Residents enjoy full access to a clubhouse, swimming pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
335 Units Available
Domain at Morgan's Landing
3300 Bay Area Blvd., La Porte, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,135
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,080
1585 sqft
This is the new face of La Porte: an all-inclusive, luxury apartment community in La Porte, Texas where residents engage in every moment and experience life as it should be…in living color.
Results within 5 miles of La Porte
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:02pm
$
63 Units Available
Preserve at Baywood
8300 Red Bluff Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$989
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1164 sqft
Stylish homes with designer track and pendant lighting. Kitchens with ample counter space, wooden cabinetry. Pool with sun shelf. Grassy dog park with agility equipment, pergola for shade.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:33pm
Clear Lake
16 Units Available
The Park at Armand Bayou Phase II
4302 Bay Area Blvd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,505
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1162 sqft
A gated community overlooking Clear Lake, these apartments feature a gym, two pools with a lagoon, whirlpool appliances and in-unit washers and dryers. Close to Kemah Boardwalk, Space Center Houston and Baybrook Mall.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
33 Units Available
Hawthorne at Crenshaw
4811 E Sam Houston Pkwy S, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1264 sqft
New luxury apartment community located just off the Sam Houston Parkway. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and washer/dryers. On-site pool, outdoor kitchen and billiard room.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
18 Units Available
Raintree
3300 Rollingbrook St, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$675
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,105
1130 sqft
Comfortable homes with plush carpeting and a patio/balcony. Residents get access to a clubhouse, game room, and tennis court. Beat the heat in the pool. Near Pirates Bay Waterpark. Minutes from I-10.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
18 Units Available
Regatta Bay Apartment Homes
2555 Repsdorph Rd, Seabrook, TX
1 Bedroom
$964
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,104
897 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,504
1095 sqft
Set Your Sails Towards Regatta Bay! Regatta Bay Apartments offers spacious one, two, and three bedroom floor plans and were designed with your needs in mind.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
21 Units Available
Crenshaw Grand Apartments
5400 Crenshaw Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,145
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
958 sqft
Imagine living near Clear Lake and downtown Houston. Get the best of both at Crenshaw Grand in Pasadena. This new pet-friendly community offers 1-2 bedrooms with granite counters, hardwoods, in-unit laundry and more.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
22 Units Available
​Villages at Parktown
500 W Pasadena Blvd, Deer Park, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,086
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1231 sqft
Courtyards with grill areas and walking paths shaded by mature trees. Olympic-sized pool and spacious hot tub. Convenient living with online rent payments, on-site management, and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
20 Units Available
The Boulevard at Deer Park
401 W Pasadena Blvd, Deer Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$984
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,378
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,061
1384 sqft
YOUR TOUR OPTIONS: We are offering in-person tours or live video tours (e.g. FaceTime or Duo) by appointment only. We also have pre-recorded tours of many popular floor plans on our community website and Facebook page.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 06:54pm
12 Units Available
4802 Sycamore
4802 Sycamore Ave, Pasadena, TX
2 Bedrooms
$900
720 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4802 Sycamore in Pasadena. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:18pm
3 Units Available
The Inverness
907 N Pruett St, Baytown, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$860
716 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Inverness in Baytown. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
28 Units Available
Casa Palmas
3500 Red Bluff Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$735
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
936 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1200 sqft
Luxurious apartments feature kitchen pantry, shower and tub combo, and spacious walk-in closets. Community includes open courtyard, playground and pool. Located close to Sam Houston Tollway and Pasadena Freeway for commuters.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
40 Units Available
Ashmore
4201 Fairmont Pkwy, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
903 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring, glass tile backsplash and more. Located close to San Jacinto College Central and Ellington Airport. Community features playground, fitness center and sports courts.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:18pm
Clear Lake
34 Units Available
The Park at Armand Bayou
4300 Bay Area Blvd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,255
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1173 sqft
A gated luxurious community showcases elegantly landscapes grounds and a tropical lagoon-style community pool. Units include features such as crown molding, built-in shelving, designer carpet, and nine foot vaulted ceilings.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
27 Units Available
Bar Harbor Apartments
2601 North Repsdorph Road, Seabrook, TX
1 Bedroom
$760
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,091
946 sqft
Located in the heart of Clear Lake with close proximity to the water and Kemah Boardwalk. Newly renovated units feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets and fireplace. Pool, gym and heated spa. 24-hour concierge.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
9 Units Available
Avery at Deer Park
401 McDermott St, Deer Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$902
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1103 sqft
Beautiful brick apartments surround a crystal-clear pool. Residents receive high-class amenities like trash valet, walk-in closets, an on-site clubhouse and in-unit fireplaces. Located minutes from Parktown Center East and within walking distance of Abshier Stadium.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 12 at 01:01pm
48 Units Available
The Towers Seabrook
3300 Towers Blvd, Seabrook, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,085
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,593
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,109
1534 sqft
Luxurious units offer concierge lifestyle in seaside community. Internet cafe, tanning bed, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Swimming pool with community area for BBQs and hanging out.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
15 Units Available
The Life at Bay Pointe
2500 E James Ave, Baytown, TX
2 Bedrooms
$865
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,058
1246 sqft
Located just a short distance from the Marina and Water Front District and Lee College. Flexible lease options for students. Two swimming pools, fitness center, laundry facility and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
8 Units Available
Willow Springs
3402 Preston Ave, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$860
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1100 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Tucked away from all the hustle, yet close to all your needs is where you'll find Willow Springs.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 11 at 12:26am
$
Contact for Availability
Verve Apartments
3201 Garth Rd, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$699
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1324 sqft
Located near Highway 330 and Highway 146. Contemporary apartments featuring ceiling fans, walk-in closets, and gourmet kitchens with energy-efficient appliances and ceramic tile backsplashes. Amenities include BBQ grilling areas and an outdoor games area.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:15pm
4 Units Available
Cedar Bluff
5930 Red Bluff Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$860
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Cedar Bluff where you will want to call our 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans My Home.
City Guide for La Porte, TX

The (Figurative) Birthplace of Texas: The Battle of San Jacinto, near what is now La Porte, Texas, took place in the spring of 1836, ending Texas' Revolution and granting Texas the separation from Mexico it so desperately desired.

Nearly 34,000 people are nestled within the approximately 30 square miles of this La Porte. La Porte is located 21 miles from Houston, which alone might be enough to tempt you to move here! An even more compelling reason is that the cost of living here is much lower than in most parts of the U.S.

Having trouble with Craigslist La Porte? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in La Porte, TX

Finding an apartment in La Porte that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

La Porte 1 BedroomsLa Porte 2 BedroomsLa Porte 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLa Porte 3 BedroomsLa Porte Accessible Apartments
La Porte Apartments with BalconyLa Porte Apartments with GarageLa Porte Apartments with GymLa Porte Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLa Porte Apartments with Parking
La Porte Apartments with PoolLa Porte Apartments with Washer-DryerLa Porte Dog Friendly ApartmentsLa Porte Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TX
Humble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXDeer Park, TXDickinson, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXSeabrook, TXAngleton, TX
Clute, TXChannelview, TXCinco Ranch, TXBellaire, TXPecan Grove, TXFreeport, TXRichwood, TXNassau Bay, TXDayton, TXHitchcock, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine