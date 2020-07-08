All apartments in La Porte
Find more places like 1211 Bayou Glen Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Porte, TX
/
1211 Bayou Glen Drive
Last updated November 21 2019 at 3:17 AM

1211 Bayou Glen Drive

1211 Bayou Glen Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Porte
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1211 Bayou Glen Drive, La Porte, TX 77571

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1127738?source=marketing

Price: $1300
Security Deposit: $1100
Processing fee: $200
Utility and Maintenance reduction program: $20
Sq Feet: 1304
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: Central gas
Cooling: Central electric
Appliances:

Extras: Don'tmiss the opportunity to be the next to call home this gorgeous property located in Bayou Glen subdivision. It has three spacious bedrooms and two big sized baths. The open living room huge windows that allow plenty of sunlight in. There's a cute breakfast nook with a lovely door to the large fenced backyard. Its cute kitchen features plenty of cabinets and counter space. Also, there are several local parks nearby. Why wait? SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!

Real Property Management Preferred P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1211 Bayou Glen Drive have any available units?
1211 Bayou Glen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Porte, TX.
Is 1211 Bayou Glen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1211 Bayou Glen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1211 Bayou Glen Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1211 Bayou Glen Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1211 Bayou Glen Drive offer parking?
No, 1211 Bayou Glen Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1211 Bayou Glen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1211 Bayou Glen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1211 Bayou Glen Drive have a pool?
No, 1211 Bayou Glen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1211 Bayou Glen Drive have accessible units?
No, 1211 Bayou Glen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1211 Bayou Glen Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1211 Bayou Glen Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1211 Bayou Glen Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1211 Bayou Glen Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gateway Grove
316 2nd St
La Porte, TX 77571
Domain at Morgan's Landing
3300 Bay Area Blvd.
La Porte, TX 77571
The Plaza at San Jacinto
3331 Luella Blvd
La Porte, TX 77571
College View Apartments
3333 Luella Blvd
La Porte, TX 77571

Similar Pages

La Porte 1 BedroomsLa Porte 2 Bedrooms
La Porte Apartments with ParkingLa Porte Apartments with Pool
La Porte Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TX
Humble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXDeer Park, TXDickinson, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXSeabrook, TXAngleton, TX
Clute, TXChannelview, TXCinco Ranch, TXBellaire, TXPecan Grove, TXFreeport, TXRichwood, TXNassau Bay, TXDayton, TXHitchcock, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine