1211 Bayou Glen Drive

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1127738?source=marketing



Price: $1300

Security Deposit: $1100

Processing fee: $200

Utility and Maintenance reduction program: $20

Sq Feet: 1304

Bedroom: 3

Baths: 2

Heating: Central gas

Cooling: Central electric

Appliances:



Extras: Don'tmiss the opportunity to be the next to call home this gorgeous property located in Bayou Glen subdivision. It has three spacious bedrooms and two big sized baths. The open living room huge windows that allow plenty of sunlight in. There's a cute breakfast nook with a lovely door to the large fenced backyard. Its cute kitchen features plenty of cabinets and counter space. Also, there are several local parks nearby. Why wait? SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!



Real Property Management Preferred P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913

Let us know how we are doing!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.