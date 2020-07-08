All apartments in La Porte
Find more places like 10114 Rustic Gate Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Porte, TX
/
10114 Rustic Gate Road
Last updated May 15 2020 at 11:49 PM

10114 Rustic Gate Road

10114 Rustic Gate Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Porte
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

10114 Rustic Gate Road, La Porte, TX 77571

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
*Move in by 5/31/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10114 Rustic Gate Road have any available units?
10114 Rustic Gate Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Porte, TX.
Is 10114 Rustic Gate Road currently offering any rent specials?
10114 Rustic Gate Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10114 Rustic Gate Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 10114 Rustic Gate Road is pet friendly.
Does 10114 Rustic Gate Road offer parking?
Yes, 10114 Rustic Gate Road offers parking.
Does 10114 Rustic Gate Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10114 Rustic Gate Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10114 Rustic Gate Road have a pool?
Yes, 10114 Rustic Gate Road has a pool.
Does 10114 Rustic Gate Road have accessible units?
No, 10114 Rustic Gate Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10114 Rustic Gate Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 10114 Rustic Gate Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10114 Rustic Gate Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 10114 Rustic Gate Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Plaza at San Jacinto
3331 Luella Blvd
La Porte, TX 77571
Gateway Grove
316 2nd St
La Porte, TX 77571
Domain at Morgan's Landing
3300 Bay Area Blvd.
La Porte, TX 77571
College View Apartments
3333 Luella Blvd
La Porte, TX 77571

Similar Pages

La Porte 1 BedroomsLa Porte 2 Bedrooms
La Porte Apartments with ParkingLa Porte Apartments with Pool
La Porte Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TX
Humble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXDeer Park, TXDickinson, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXSeabrook, TXAngleton, TX
Clute, TXChannelview, TXCinco Ranch, TXBellaire, TXPecan Grove, TXFreeport, TXRichwood, TXNassau Bay, TXDayton, TXHitchcock, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine