Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in La Marque
Find more places like 18 Richards.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
La Marque, TX
/
18 Richards
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
18 Richards
18 Richards Ct
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
18 Richards Ct, La Marque, TX 77568
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
-
(RLNE2869555)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 18 Richards have any available units?
18 Richards doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
La Marque, TX
.
What amenities does 18 Richards have?
Some of 18 Richards's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 18 Richards currently offering any rent specials?
18 Richards is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Richards pet-friendly?
Yes, 18 Richards is pet friendly.
Does 18 Richards offer parking?
Yes, 18 Richards offers parking.
Does 18 Richards have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18 Richards does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Richards have a pool?
No, 18 Richards does not have a pool.
Does 18 Richards have accessible units?
No, 18 Richards does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Richards have units with dishwashers?
No, 18 Richards does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18 Richards have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18 Richards has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Houston, TX
Pasadena, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Galveston, TX
Humble, TX
Texas City, TX
Missouri City, TX
Rosenberg, TX
Stafford, TX
Atascocita, TX
Webster, TX
Lake Jackson, TX
Alvin, TX
Richmond, TX
Hitchcock, TX
Dickinson, TX
Friendswood, TX
Nassau Bay, TX
Seabrook, TX
La Porte, TX
Manvel, TX
Deer Park, TX
Channelview, TX
Angleton, TX
Clute, TX
Freeport, TX
Richwood, TX
Mont Belvieu, TX
Bellaire, TX
Dayton, TX
Crosby, TX
Jersey Village, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
San Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine
Galveston College