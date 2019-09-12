All apartments in La Marque
La Marque, TX
1037 Yupon St
Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:11 AM

1037 Yupon St

1037 Yupon Street · No Longer Available
Location

1037 Yupon Street, La Marque, TX 77568

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Spacious 3 bed 2 bath in La Marque - Property Id: 155356

Spacious 3/2 HOME IN LA MARQUE, RECENTLY REMODELED, MOVE IN READY! - Beautiful FULLY renovated home in La Marque featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bath. Neutral paint through out, Located on a spacious lot with beautiful trees and quiet street. Lots of Natural lighting, Vinyl flooring through out, granite in kitchen and bathroom. Beautiful yard. Move in ready
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/155356p
Property Id 155356

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5147587)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1037 Yupon St have any available units?
1037 Yupon St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Marque, TX.
What amenities does 1037 Yupon St have?
Some of 1037 Yupon St's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1037 Yupon St currently offering any rent specials?
1037 Yupon St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1037 Yupon St pet-friendly?
No, 1037 Yupon St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Marque.
Does 1037 Yupon St offer parking?
No, 1037 Yupon St does not offer parking.
Does 1037 Yupon St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1037 Yupon St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1037 Yupon St have a pool?
No, 1037 Yupon St does not have a pool.
Does 1037 Yupon St have accessible units?
No, 1037 Yupon St does not have accessible units.
Does 1037 Yupon St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1037 Yupon St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1037 Yupon St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1037 Yupon St does not have units with air conditioning.

