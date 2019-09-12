1037 Yupon St

Amenities

Spacious 3/2 HOME IN LA MARQUE, RECENTLY REMODELED, MOVE IN READY! - Beautiful FULLY renovated home in La Marque featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bath. Neutral paint through out, Located on a spacious lot with beautiful trees and quiet street. Lots of Natural lighting, Vinyl flooring through out, granite in kitchen and bathroom. Beautiful yard. Move in ready

No Dogs Allowed



