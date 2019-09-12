1037 Yupon St

Amenities
Spacious 3 bed 2 bath in La Marque - Property Id: 155356
Spacious 3/2 HOME IN LA MARQUE, RECENTLY REMODELED, MOVE IN READY! - Beautiful FULLY renovated home in La Marque featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bath. Neutral paint through out, Located on a spacious lot with beautiful trees and quiet street. Lots of Natural lighting, Vinyl flooring through out, granite in kitchen and bathroom. Beautiful yard. Move in ready
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5147587)