Last updated May 10 2019 at 10:43 AM

1012 Roosevelt St

1012 Roosevelt St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1012 Roosevelt St, La Marque, TX 77568

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Come see this nice 3 bedroom 1 bath home with a 1 car garage in the Stafford subdivision. Complete rehab includes new roof, new AC, vinyl plank floors throughout, fresh paint (interior and exterior), updated kitchen with granite counter tops and brand new appliances, updated bathroom includes new tub, complete garage remodel and new plumbing throughout.

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:

Monthly combined income of $3,300 or more
Must verify good rental history
No felons or sex offenders
No evictions
No smokers

Pets are allowed with a pet fee.

**Bad Credit is OK with good income + good rent history.

Move in ready soon!

Rent plus Deposit to move-in.
One year Lease with option to renew each year after.

Please call Moon to view: 281-691-0509
moon.kim@luinc.com

Serious inquiries only please.

(RLNE4753726)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1012 Roosevelt St have any available units?
1012 Roosevelt St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Marque, TX.
What amenities does 1012 Roosevelt St have?
Some of 1012 Roosevelt St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1012 Roosevelt St currently offering any rent specials?
1012 Roosevelt St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1012 Roosevelt St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1012 Roosevelt St is pet friendly.
Does 1012 Roosevelt St offer parking?
Yes, 1012 Roosevelt St offers parking.
Does 1012 Roosevelt St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1012 Roosevelt St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1012 Roosevelt St have a pool?
No, 1012 Roosevelt St does not have a pool.
Does 1012 Roosevelt St have accessible units?
No, 1012 Roosevelt St does not have accessible units.
Does 1012 Roosevelt St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1012 Roosevelt St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1012 Roosevelt St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1012 Roosevelt St has units with air conditioning.

