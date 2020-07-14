Bordeaux Eleven

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities pool on-site laundry package receiving

Welcome to Bordeaux Apartments, where quality and comfort meet! Bordeaux Apartments is conveniently located in Kingsville, Texas and offers unique floor plans, an amazing community and staff that ensures you need for nothing. Enjoy oversized closets, a sparkling swimming pool, high-speed internet access, and much more! Make Bordeaux Apartments your new home today and see how our outstanding management and staff will exceed your expectations.



We offer a variety of floor plans to fit any lifestyle. Our community has everything you could need in one place. Our staff is available and happy to assist our residents with any concerns that may arise. All residents are considered family here at Bordeaux Apartments and we are excited for you to join our community!