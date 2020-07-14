All apartments in Kingsville
Find more places like Bordeaux Eleven.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kingsville, TX
/
Bordeaux Eleven
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:18 AM

Bordeaux Eleven

2901 S Brahma Blvd · (361) 248-1460
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2901 S Brahma Blvd, Kingsville, TX 78363

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit H4 · Avail. now

$850

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 838 sqft

Unit A3 · Avail. now

$900

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 875 sqft

Unit F2 · Avail. now

$900

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 875 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bordeaux Eleven.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
on-site laundry
package receiving
Welcome to Bordeaux Apartments, where quality and comfort meet! Bordeaux Apartments is conveniently located in Kingsville, Texas and offers unique floor plans, an amazing community and staff that ensures you need for nothing. Enjoy oversized closets, a sparkling swimming pool, high-speed internet access, and much more! Make Bordeaux Apartments your new home today and see how our outstanding management and staff will exceed your expectations.\n\nWe offer a variety of floor plans to fit any lifestyle. Our community has everything you could need in one place. Our staff is available and happy to assist our residents with any concerns that may arise. All residents are considered family here at Bordeaux Apartments and we are excited for you to join our community!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $40.00 per person over 18
Deposit: $100.00 deposit any floorplan
Pets Allowed:
deposit: $300
fee: $150
limit: 2
Parking Details: Open parking. . . . .

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bordeaux Eleven have any available units?
Bordeaux Eleven has 8 units available starting at $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Bordeaux Eleven have?
Some of Bordeaux Eleven's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bordeaux Eleven currently offering any rent specials?
Bordeaux Eleven is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bordeaux Eleven pet-friendly?
Yes, Bordeaux Eleven is pet friendly.
Does Bordeaux Eleven offer parking?
No, Bordeaux Eleven does not offer parking.
Does Bordeaux Eleven have units with washers and dryers?
No, Bordeaux Eleven does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Bordeaux Eleven have a pool?
Yes, Bordeaux Eleven has a pool.
Does Bordeaux Eleven have accessible units?
No, Bordeaux Eleven does not have accessible units.
Does Bordeaux Eleven have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bordeaux Eleven has units with dishwashers.
Does Bordeaux Eleven have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Bordeaux Eleven has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Bordeaux Eleven?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Santa Gertrudis
1414 W Santa Gertrudis Ave.
Kingsville, TX 78363
Oak Tree Apartments
2511 Golf Course Rd
Kingsville, TX 78363

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Corpus Christi, TXPortland, TX
Ingleside, TX
Aransas Pass, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Texas A & M University-KingsvilleDel Mar College
Texas A & M University-Corpus Christi
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity