Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning ceiling fan

www.Preferred.Properties Country living with access to city amenities! This 3 bdrm/1 bath duplex is located off of the beaten path and surround by large trees. It has it's own fenced yard and a patio. It also has refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher, ceiling fans, window coverings and washer dryer hook ups! Contact Preferred Properties for more information! (254) 699-4993