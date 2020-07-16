14840 Lisa Lane

Amenities

carport fireplace game room bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace Property Amenities carport game room parking

Beautiful home in Diamond D! Hardin Jefferson ISD. Large 3/3 with formal dining as well as large office with french doors. Open concept with large breakfast bar looking into living room and fireplace. Split bedroom plan with large master suite as well as garden tub and separate shower in master bathroom! Upstairs is over a game room that is over 400 sqft with a full bath as well! This near 5 year old home is nestled on 1 acre w/ a fully landscaped front and privacy fenced back yard with 12x14 storage building out back. Secondary driveway has been added, 18-24x41ft long, that leads to the large carport that is perfect for boat, trailer, or RV storage! A must see with an upgrade of amenities. Call for your personal tour today 409-833-1140