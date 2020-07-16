All apartments in Jefferson County
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

14840 Lisa Lane

14840 Lisa Ln · (409) 833-1140
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

14840 Lisa Ln, Jefferson County, TX 77713

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,995

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2583 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

carport
fireplace
game room
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
Property Amenities
carport
game room
parking
Beautiful home in Diamond D! Hardin Jefferson ISD. Large 3/3 with formal dining as well as large office with french doors. Open concept with large breakfast bar looking into living room and fireplace. Split bedroom plan with large master suite as well as garden tub and separate shower in master bathroom! Upstairs is over a game room that is over 400 sqft with a full bath as well! This near 5 year old home is nestled on 1 acre w/ a fully landscaped front and privacy fenced back yard with 12x14 storage building out back. Secondary driveway has been added, 18-24x41ft long, that leads to the large carport that is perfect for boat, trailer, or RV storage! A must see with an upgrade of amenities. Call for your personal tour today 409-833-1140

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14840 Lisa Lane have any available units?
14840 Lisa Lane has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14840 Lisa Lane have?
Some of 14840 Lisa Lane's amenities include carport, fireplace, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14840 Lisa Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14840 Lisa Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14840 Lisa Lane pet-friendly?
No, 14840 Lisa Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jefferson County.
Does 14840 Lisa Lane offer parking?
Yes, 14840 Lisa Lane offers parking.
Does 14840 Lisa Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14840 Lisa Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14840 Lisa Lane have a pool?
No, 14840 Lisa Lane does not have a pool.
Does 14840 Lisa Lane have accessible units?
No, 14840 Lisa Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14840 Lisa Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 14840 Lisa Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14840 Lisa Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 14840 Lisa Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
