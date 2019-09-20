642 Voss Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

You will be astonished as you enter this privately gated Villa in Hunters Creek Village. From the grand staircase entrance to the wood floors, stepping into the formal sitting room with a cozy fireplace overlooking the pool. The Kitchen is a cook's dream with a cooktop island, beautiful custom cabinets, tons of storage, counter space and all overlooking the Den and a large fully equipped wet bar with ice machine, mini-fridge and wine chiller. The master suite & bath are a design of elegance. Upstairs are the five bedrooms along with the game room & wet bar. The bonus room with a full bath is off of the three car garage. Breathtaking resort style outdoor kitchen, covered entertaining area and bar with top of the line appliances for the Master Outdoor Chef! Abundant organic vegetable garden next to the outdoor kitchen/dining area with mature lime and fig trees, tomatoes and more! The home is equipped with a generator. Large front and backyard for that Sanctuary like feeling.