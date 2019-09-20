All apartments in Hunters Creek Village
642 Voss Road

642 Voss Road · No Longer Available
Location

642 Voss Road, Hunters Creek Village, TX 77024
Hunter Creek Village

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
pool
fireplace
game room
refrigerator
You will be astonished as you enter this privately gated Villa in Hunters Creek Village. From the grand staircase entrance to the wood floors, stepping into the formal sitting room with a cozy fireplace overlooking the pool. The Kitchen is a cook's dream with a cooktop island, beautiful custom cabinets, tons of storage, counter space and all overlooking the Den and a large fully equipped wet bar with ice machine, mini-fridge and wine chiller. The master suite & bath are a design of elegance. Upstairs are the five bedrooms along with the game room & wet bar. The bonus room with a full bath is off of the three car garage. Breathtaking resort style outdoor kitchen, covered entertaining area and bar with top of the line appliances for the Master Outdoor Chef! Abundant organic vegetable garden next to the outdoor kitchen/dining area with mature lime and fig trees, tomatoes and more! The home is equipped with a generator. Large front and backyard for that Sanctuary like feeling.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 642 Voss Road have any available units?
642 Voss Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hunters Creek Village, TX.
What amenities does 642 Voss Road have?
Some of 642 Voss Road's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 642 Voss Road currently offering any rent specials?
642 Voss Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 642 Voss Road pet-friendly?
No, 642 Voss Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hunters Creek Village.
Does 642 Voss Road offer parking?
Yes, 642 Voss Road offers parking.
Does 642 Voss Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 642 Voss Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 642 Voss Road have a pool?
Yes, 642 Voss Road has a pool.
Does 642 Voss Road have accessible units?
No, 642 Voss Road does not have accessible units.
Does 642 Voss Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 642 Voss Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 642 Voss Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 642 Voss Road does not have units with air conditioning.

