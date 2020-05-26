All apartments in Humble
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:54 AM

Willowbend II

9387 FM Bypass W Road · (832) 632-4386
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9387 FM Bypass W Road, Humble, TX 77338
George Bush Intercontinental Airport

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 10303 · Avail. now

$1,025

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Unit 10306 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,025

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Unit 8303 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,025

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

See 52+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9301 · Avail. now

$1,345

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1166 sqft

Unit 10301 · Avail. now

$1,380

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1208 sqft

Unit 10302 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,380

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1208 sqft

See 12+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3102 · Avail. now

$1,790

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1286 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Willowbend II.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
business center
carport
coffee bar
conference room
dog park
internet access
At Willowbend, our perfect combination of style, comfort and community will leave you wanting to call our apartments home. Our one, two and three bedroom apartments offer generous amenities including wood floors, ceiling fans, dishwashers and more. Select units feature built-in book shelves and private backyards. Our gated community is equipped with a refreshing swimming pool, dog-run, barbecue area with grill and covered parking. Willowbend provides the best of the best for our residents, while maintaining a sense of community.

Located near Houston, Willowbend offers an escape from city living. You’ll be close enough to Downtown Houston to reap all of the benefits of the city with none of the stress associated with urban living. Whether you decide to explore Humble or venture into downtown, our pristine apartment community will always be here to welcome you home.

Please call us or email us today to schedule a tour of our apartment community in Humble, Texas. Prices Change Daily, call for a quote!

(RLNE2610386)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 Single Applicants ; $80 Couple Applicants
Deposit: $300 1 bedroom ; $400 2 bedroom ; $500 3 bedroom
Move-in Fees: Admin Fee $125
Additional: $17 Trash ; $3 Trash Admin ; $6 Pest Control
Pets Allowed:
deposit: $300
fee: $300 (non-refundable)
rent: $35
restrictions: Weight limit 75lbs.
Parking Details: Garage: $125 Covered Parking: $35.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Willowbend II have any available units?
Willowbend II has 71 units available starting at $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Humble, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Humble Rent Report.
What amenities does Willowbend II have?
Some of Willowbend II's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Willowbend II currently offering any rent specials?
Willowbend II is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Willowbend II pet-friendly?
Yes, Willowbend II is pet friendly.
Does Willowbend II offer parking?
Yes, Willowbend II offers parking.
Does Willowbend II have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Willowbend II offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Willowbend II have a pool?
Yes, Willowbend II has a pool.
Does Willowbend II have accessible units?
No, Willowbend II does not have accessible units.
Does Willowbend II have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Willowbend II has units with dishwashers.

