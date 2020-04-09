All apartments in Humble
2638 Lark Ln

2638 Lark · No Longer Available
Location

2638 Lark, Humble, TX 77396
Humble

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2638 Lark ln - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

Price: $1325
Security Deposit: $1125
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1654
Bedroom: 4
Baths: 2
Heating: Central Electric
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances: None

In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Extras: Come see this beauty located in the Timberwood subdivision. This home has a nice large living room area with plenty of natural light and cute french doors to a covered patio. Also, a beautiful fireplace convenient for those cold days The kitchen features more than enough cabinets and plenty of counter space. Also a lovely breakfast area with view of the large backyard. 4 Big sized beds and 3 spacious baths. SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!

Real Property Management Preferred P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!

(RLNE3241081)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2638 Lark Ln have any available units?
2638 Lark Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Humble, TX.
How much is rent in Humble, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Humble Rent Report.
What amenities does 2638 Lark Ln have?
Some of 2638 Lark Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2638 Lark Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2638 Lark Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2638 Lark Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2638 Lark Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2638 Lark Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2638 Lark Ln offers parking.
Does 2638 Lark Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2638 Lark Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2638 Lark Ln have a pool?
No, 2638 Lark Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2638 Lark Ln have accessible units?
No, 2638 Lark Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2638 Lark Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2638 Lark Ln has units with dishwashers.

