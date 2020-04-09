Amenities
2638 Lark ln - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.
Price: $1325
Security Deposit: $1125
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1654
Bedroom: 4
Baths: 2
Heating: Central Electric
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances: None
In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.
Extras: Come see this beauty located in the Timberwood subdivision. This home has a nice large living room area with plenty of natural light and cute french doors to a covered patio. Also, a beautiful fireplace convenient for those cold days The kitchen features more than enough cabinets and plenty of counter space. Also a lovely breakfast area with view of the large backyard. 4 Big sized beds and 3 spacious baths. SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!
Real Property Management Preferred P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!
(RLNE3241081)