Horseshoe Bay, TX
1215 Hi Stirrup, Unit 121
1215 Hi Stirrup, Unit 121

1215 Hi Stirrup · (512) 222-9139
Location

1215 Hi Stirrup, Horseshoe Bay, TX 78657

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,350

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1298 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom 1,298 sq ft one story townhouse located next to Slick Rock golf course club house. This amazing townhouse has a very nice open floor plan, large kitchen, extra storage area and a large outdoor patio.

These townhouse have vaulted ceilings in the living area and the study giving the common areas a nice open feel.

For more information on this property, please visit www.HorseshoeBayLiving.com
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1215 Hi Stirrup, Unit 121 have any available units?
1215 Hi Stirrup, Unit 121 has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1215 Hi Stirrup, Unit 121 have?
Some of 1215 Hi Stirrup, Unit 121's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1215 Hi Stirrup, Unit 121 currently offering any rent specials?
1215 Hi Stirrup, Unit 121 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1215 Hi Stirrup, Unit 121 pet-friendly?
No, 1215 Hi Stirrup, Unit 121 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horseshoe Bay.
Does 1215 Hi Stirrup, Unit 121 offer parking?
Yes, 1215 Hi Stirrup, Unit 121 does offer parking.
Does 1215 Hi Stirrup, Unit 121 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1215 Hi Stirrup, Unit 121 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1215 Hi Stirrup, Unit 121 have a pool?
No, 1215 Hi Stirrup, Unit 121 does not have a pool.
Does 1215 Hi Stirrup, Unit 121 have accessible units?
No, 1215 Hi Stirrup, Unit 121 does not have accessible units.
Does 1215 Hi Stirrup, Unit 121 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1215 Hi Stirrup, Unit 121 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1215 Hi Stirrup, Unit 121 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1215 Hi Stirrup, Unit 121 has units with air conditioning.
