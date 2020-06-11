1215 Hi Stirrup, Unit 121

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking internet access

3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom 1,298 sq ft one story townhouse located next to Slick Rock golf course club house. This amazing townhouse has a very nice open floor plan, large kitchen, extra storage area and a large outdoor patio.



These townhouse have vaulted ceilings in the living area and the study giving the common areas a nice open feel.



For more information on this property, please visit www.HorseshoeBayLiving.com

3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom 1,298 sq ft one-story townhouse. Located in a very peaceful area right next to Slick Rock golf course club house. This townhouse has a nice open plan layout, large outdoor patio and extra storage area. This townhouse is perfect for all ages given its easy access and all living areas are on the ground floor