Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:36 PM

11 Apartments for rent in Horizon City, TX with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Horizon City renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and swe...

1 of 28

Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
1 Unit Available
14413 DESERT OCOTILLO Drive
14413 Desert Ocutillo Drive, Horizon City, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,125
1342 sqft
This fantastic 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is ready for immediate move in. A living area greets you upon entry and a large kitchen with an island and granite countertops is ideal for entertaining.
Results within 5 miles of Horizon City

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
14219 North Point
14219 North Point Avenue, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1420 sqft
14219 North Point Available 07/01/20 Home Sweet Home - Super cute and cozy place to call home. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with open floor plan and great design is available September 1st!!! Refrigerated A/C and wood floors.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Americas
1 Unit Available
1451 CASSATT Place
1451 Cassat Place, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1731 sqft
COMING SOON mid July! Beautiful 2 story in East El Pas 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, gorgeous living area with vaulted ceilings, wood floors and cozy fireplace.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
14625 RANDALL CUNNINGHAM
14625 Randall Cunningham, El Paso County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,375
1937 sqft
Come and view this lovely two story home with an open floor plan. This home four bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and laundry room. Kitchen with all stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar.
Results within 10 miles of Horizon City
Verified

1 of 74

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Las Flores
27 Units Available
Villas at Zaragosa
1640 N Zaragoza Rd, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$902
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$918
959 sqft
Lots of amenities in this handicapped-accessible community. Basketball court, 24-hour gym, playground and pool on site. Air-conditioned units have washers and dryers. Next to the Zaraplex Shopping Mall. Two miles from Marty Robbins Park.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:26pm
$
Los Paseos
31 Units Available
Las Torres
12130 Pebble Hills Blvd, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$770
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1221 sqft
Walmart and several other shopping options are convenient to this community via Pebble Hills Boulevard. Onsite amenities include a clubhouse, gym, and swimming pool. Residents have in-unit laundry and hardwood flooring.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
3724 Loma Esteban
3724 Loma Esteban Dr, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1351 sqft
Adorable 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhouse in Eastside El Paso!! - Beautiful single level home with three good size bedrooms and two full baths located in a subdivision close to Zaragoza and Montana, very easy access to Fort Bliss, Loop 375, restaurants,

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Sun Ridge North
1 Unit Available
12316 BILL MITCHELL Drive
12316 Bill Mitchell Drive, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
Come and view this lovely single story home with three bedrooms, 1.75 baths, dining area off kitchen. Laminated wood floors in living room and bedrooms. Ceramic tile in kitchen, dining area and bathrooms. No carpets.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Tierra Humida
1 Unit Available
3212 Tierra Pura Place
3212 Tierra Pura Place, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
2300 sqft
Conveniently located behind Providence East in a quiet cul de sac, this 2 story home is a beautiful find on the Far East Side! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. Refrigerated A/C keeps this large home cool during the hot El Paso summers.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
El Dorado East
1 Unit Available
3645 SAMMY REECE
3645 Sammy Reece Place, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2059 sqft
Come and view this lovely single story home with three bedrooms, 2.5 baths and living room with built in shelves and fireplace. Kitchen with island, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliance and lot of cabinets space.

1 of 48

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
El Dorado East
1 Unit Available
12913 HUECO PIT Drive
12913 Hueco Pit Drive, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1467 sqft
East El Paso - Hueco Club Estates subdivision. Welcome home to this wonderful, clean home featuring warm and neutral color scheme throughout. Home features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and pristine white cabinetry.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Horizon City, TX

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Horizon City renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

