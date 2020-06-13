Apartment List
/
TX
/
horizon city
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:38 AM

43 Apartments for rent in Horizon City, TX with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with r... Read Guide >

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Horizon Heights
1 Unit Available
493 HORIZON HEIGHTS CIR
493 Horizon Heights Circle, Horizon City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
2249 sqft
SPACIOUS AND ELEGANT EASTSIDE HOME - This spacious Horizon City home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, large office, fitness room, game room, shuttered windows, extended granite kitchen counter, dual vanity, shower, and tub in master bath,
Results within 1 mile of Horizon City

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
338 Emerald Acres Str
338 Emerald Acres Street, El Paso County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,590
1898 sqft
Beautiful Horizon City Home! - Horizon City - East of El Paso a short commute to The Fountains Shopping, Ft Bliss Great use of space, 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. This home includes a utility room close to all the bedrooms for easy access.
Results within 5 miles of Horizon City

1 of 45

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ranchos del Sol
1 Unit Available
12297 Sitting Bull Drive
12297 Sitting Bull Drive, El Paso, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,865
2862 sqft
12297 Sitting Bull Drive Available 07/10/20 - This stunning and spacious single-story in the gated Ranchos Del Sol community is an entertainers delight. This 2,862 sq.ft.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Americas
1 Unit Available
12113 GOYA
12113 Goya Court, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$950
1277 sqft
Come and view this cozy single story home with three bedrooms, two full baths, and living room with fireplace. Master bedroom with his and hers closet. Master bath with his and hers sink. Good size backyard with covered patio.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
14226 Fabled Point Avenue
14226 Fabled Point Avenue, El Paso, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,370
1578 sqft
Beautiful home in East El Paso. The open and spacious living room/breakfast area is great for family gatherings and entertaining guest. The kitchen comes fully equipped with a freestanding gas range, microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Paseos del Sol
1 Unit Available
12433 PASEO ALEGRE
12433 Paseo Alegre Drive, El Paso, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,325
1936 sqft
Come and view this lovely single story home with four bedrooms, two full baths plus office that could be the 4th bedroom and living room with fireplace and a wet bar with wine racks. Kitchen with island and all appliances included.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
14377 EAST CAVE Avenue
14377 East Cave Avenue, El Paso, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
2146 sqft
Come and view this lovely two story home with an open floor plan. This home features four bedrooms, 2.5 baths, kitchen with granite counter tops and laundry room. Ceramic tile thru out home except bedrooms. Living room with fireplace.
Results within 10 miles of Horizon City
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 01:14am
Vista Hills Park
31 Units Available
Lake Fairway
1642 Lomaland Dr, El Paso, TX
Studio
$595
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$715
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
800 sqft
Lake Fairway Apartments is located right in El Paso, Texas. The property is wrapped around in luscious green landscaping from Vista Hills Country Club giving Lake Fairway the feeling of being in the woods.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Vista de Oro
19 Units Available
Ridgemar
10701 Vista del Sol Dr, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$655
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$755
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$893
1193 sqft
Conveniently located next to shopping, dining and freeway access; Ridgemar is the place to call home! Check out our one, two, or three bedroom apartments featuring ceiling fans, walk in closets, fireplace, and much more.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:16am
$
Los Paseos
32 Units Available
Las Torres
12130 Pebble Hills Blvd, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$770
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1221 sqft
Walmart and several other shopping options are convenient to this community via Pebble Hills Boulevard. Onsite amenities include a clubhouse, gym, and swimming pool. Residents have in-unit laundry and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Vista del Sol East
6 Units Available
Wind Tree
2990 Trawood Dr, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$745
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
1033 sqft
Cable-ready homes with walk-in closets, modern kitchens, and private patios. The sprawling 14-acre community has a spa, a pool, and an on-site laundry, among other amenities. Just 2 minutes from Vista Hills Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 74

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Las Flores
27 Units Available
Villas at Zaragosa
1640 N Zaragoza Rd, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$912
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$918
959 sqft
Lots of amenities in this handicapped-accessible community. Basketball court, 24-hour gym, playground and pool on site. Air-conditioned units have washers and dryers. Next to the Zaraplex Shopping Mall. Two miles from Marty Robbins Park.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Pico Norte
3 Units Available
The La Cima Apartments
10517 Ashwood Dr, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
1160 sqft
You will fall in love with our spacious 2 story Town Homes and Spacious Studios. We are minutes away from shopping, major highway, not far from East Fort Bliss. Located off of busy streets, in a residential area.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Glen
1 Unit Available
2220 Robert Wynn Street
2220 Robert Wynn Street, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1180 sqft
2220 Robert Wynn Street Available 07/20/20 Cozy three bedroom, two baths home in East El Paso!! - This home is located on a corner. Close to Fort Bliss and shopping, this home features 3 bedrooms 2 baths with grass backyard and rock frontyard.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
14272 Lasso Rock
14272 Lasso Rock Dr, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1778 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath located in East El Paso!! - Adorable Classic American single level home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, dining, spacious, living room, kitchen with plenty of storage, master suite with separate shower, spa tub, and walk in closet,

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ranchos del Sol
1 Unit Available
1393 John Phelan Dr
1393 John Phelan Drive, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1577 sqft
Great Location Home - Property Id: 288610 Set your eyes on this lovely two-story brick home in east El Paso's beautiful Ranchos Del Sol neighborhood! Enter to a spacious living area with an inviting brick fireplace under vaulted ceilings, flooded

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3724 Loma Esteban
3724 Loma Esteban Dr, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1351 sqft
Adorable 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhouse in Eastside El Paso!! - Beautiful single level home with three good size bedrooms and two full baths located in a subdivision close to Zaragoza and Montana, very easy access to Fort Bliss, Loop 375, restaurants,

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eastview
1 Unit Available
12641 Tierra Tigre Ave.
12641 Tierra Tigre Avenue, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1480 sqft
12641 Tierra Tigre, El Paso, TX 79938 - This beautiful house features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. It has a formal living the opens into the dining area and kitchen. The family den has a fireplace for those cold days and nights to gather with the family.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eastview
1 Unit Available
12700 TIERRA MINA
12700 Tierra Mina Drive, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
2030 sqft
12700 TIERRA MINA Available 07/03/20 12700 TIERRA MINA - Come and view this lovely two story home located in a corner lot. This home features three bedrooms plus loft, 2.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
14221 Smokey Point
14221 Smoky Point Drive, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1519 sqft
14221 Smokey Point Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Modern home with Refrigerated Air - Beautiful modern in style rustic home! Has beautiful flooring throughout the home that makes a bold statement! This home has two spacious bedrooms and a large

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
El Dorado East
1 Unit Available
3652 MAYA LIZABETH PL
3652 Maya Lizabeth Place, El Paso, TX
5 Bedrooms
$1,750
2987 sqft
3652 MAYA LIZABETH PL Available 07/01/20 SPACIOUS AND ELEGANT EASTSIDE HOME - This elegant two-story Eastside home features 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, multiple living areas, a breakfast area, formal dining room, dry bar, fireplace, kitchen with

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sandy Creek
1 Unit Available
2900 GILBERTO AVILA ST
2900 Gilberto Avila Street, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1603 sqft
RECENTLY RENOVATED EASTSIDE HOME - This two-story recently renovated Eastside home features 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2800 PASILLO ROCK PL
2800 Pasillo Rock Pl, El Paso, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1704 sqft
2800 PASILLO ROCK PL Available 06/15/20 BEAUTIFUL EASTSIDE HOME FOR RENT - This beautiful, pet friendly, well-maintained Eastside home features 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, master bath with double vanity, kitchen with island and stainless steel

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Montana West
1 Unit Available
11598 SAINT THOMAS Way
11598 Saint Thomas Way, El Paso, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2559 sqft
This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home is located in the Las Palmas Gated Community. Home features granite counters, tile in living rooms, dining room, kitchen and laundry room. Front and back yards are xeriscape and backyard has turf.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Horizon City, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Horizon City renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Horizon City 3 BedroomsHorizon City Apartments with BalconyHorizon City Apartments with Garage
Horizon City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHorizon City Apartments with ParkingHorizon City Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Horizon City Dog Friendly ApartmentsHorizon City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

El Paso, TXLas Cruces, NM
Santa Teresa, NM
Socorro, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

El Paso Community College
The University of Texas at El Paso