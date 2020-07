Amenities

pet friendly fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nice Home a comfortable neighborhood, at to blocks for the golf course from your home, very spacious bedrooms, a cozy fireplace, refrigerated air and an open floor plan are some of the things this home has to offer. A low maintenance front and back yard . Close to schools, stores, and restaurants. Come check out this home before its gone! l pets negotiable with deposit. $30 application fee per applicant.