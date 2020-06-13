/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:28 AM
58 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hewitt, TX
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hewitt
1 Unit Available
216 Toluca Trl
216 Toluca Trail, Hewitt, TX
216 Toluca - Property Id: 290731 There's room for everyone in this spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath beauty in Midway ISD. Plenty of cabinets plus a built in corner hutch in the dining/breakfast area. A countertop bar provides additional eating space.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hewitt
1 Unit Available
966 Parkview Circle
966 Parkview Circle, Hewitt, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1371 sqft
966 Parkview Circle Available 07/10/20 Duplex - This property includes appliances, open floor plan, private backyard, wood burning fireplace, and a two-car garage.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hewitt
1 Unit Available
600 Park Place Dr.
600 Park Place Drive, Hewitt, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1371 sqft
Duplex - This property includes appliances, a large open floor plan, private backyard, wood burning fireplace, and a two-car garage.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hewitt
1 Unit Available
632 Park Place Dr.
632 Park Place Dr, Hewitt, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1371 sqft
Duplex - This property includes appliances, open floor plan, private backyard, wood burning fireplace, and a two-car garage.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hewitt
1 Unit Available
606 Monticello
606 Monticello Cir, Hewitt, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1575 sqft
606 Monticello Available 07/01/20 Duplex - This property includes stained concrete floors, updated appliances, a large open floor plan, private backyard, wood burning fireplace, and a two-car garage.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hewitt
1 Unit Available
1006 Parkview Circle
1006 Parkview Cir, Hewitt, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1371 sqft
1006 Parkview Circle Available 06/19/20 Duplex - This property includes appliances, open floor plan, private backyard, wood burning fireplace, and a two-car garage.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Hewitt
1 Unit Available
301 Panther Way
301 W Panther Way, Hewitt, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1480 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplexes in Hewitt are ready to lease! Amenities included: vaulted ceilings in living room and master bedroom, central air, central heat, dishwasher, in unit washer/dryer, fenced back yard with patio, stained concrete
Results within 1 mile of Hewitt
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
West Waco
8 Units Available
Canyon Springs Apartment Homes
2301 Woodgate Dr, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,462
1236 sqft
Canyon Springs Apartments provides luxury living in Waco, Texas. The community features one, two and three bedroom homes with oversized living spaces.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Waco
1 Unit Available
9117 Royal Lane
9117 Royal Ln, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1400 sqft
9117 Royal Lane Available 06/15/20 Duplex - This property has appliances included, a wood burning fireplace, carpeting, and carports. This is in Midway ISD. Easy access to Hewitt Drive.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Waco
1 Unit Available
1410 Chapel Ridge
1410 Chapel Ridge Rd, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$975
1300 sqft
Duplex - This property has carpet throughout, appliances included, and carport. This property is in Midway ISD and located very close to the high school, property under City of Waco utilities, and easy access to Hewitt drive with many restaurants.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3141 Silver Saddle
3141 Silver Saddle Drive, Robinson, TX
3141 Silver Saddle - Single Family Homes for Lease in Surrey Village. 4 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 car Garage with opener 1918 Sq.Ft. Single Family Home Midway ISD Privacy fenced backyard Sprinkler system in front and backyard.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Waco
1 Unit Available
1720 Riata Dr.
1720 Riata Drive, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1442 sqft
Single Family Home | Midway ISD - Perfect family home in the Waco/Woodway Area - Midway ISD. The property has vinyl plank flooring throughout the house and a wonderful backyard.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3004 Clydesdale Way
3004 Clydesdale Way, Robinson, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1384 sqft
3004 Clydesdale Way Available 07/10/20 Duplex - DISCLAIMER: The photos and/or videos may be a general representation of the properties.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3025 Silver Saddle
3025 Silver Saddle Drive, Robinson, TX
3025 Silver Saddle Drive - H7 floorplan - 4 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 car Garage with opener - 2 car max at this property 1778 Sq.Ft. Single Family Home Midway ISD Privacy fenced backyard Sprinkler system in front and backyard.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
West Waco
1 Unit Available
3008 Concho Bend Dr
3008 Concho Bend Drive, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1621 sqft
appliances, central heat & air, washer/dryer connections, fenced back yard with extra storage. ADDITIONAL PICTURES COMING SOON!
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
West Waco
1 Unit Available
2001 Skylark Dr.
2001 Skylark Drive, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1298 sqft
appliances, central heat & air, washer/dryer connections, fireplace and fenced backyard
1 of 5
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
West Waco
1 Unit Available
2212 Century
2212 Century Drive, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1281 sqft
2212 Century Available 04/15/20 3 bdr House in Midway ISD! - 3 bdr/2ba home off of Panther Way in Hewitt! (RLNE4340046)
Results within 5 miles of Hewitt
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Alta Vista
43 Units Available
Roots at Waco
3001 South New Road, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1165 sqft
Look no further for a great apartment living because you've found it! Our beautiful newly constructed community is centrally located in the Heart of Waco, Texas. We are just a few minutes away from local shopping, restaurants, and schools.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Kendrick
15 Units Available
The Residence at CTM
5210 Bagby Ave, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,258
1088 sqft
The Residence at Central Texas Marketplace is located among prime commercial real estate in Waco. Nestled between Central Texas Marketplace, Waco's own outdoor retail shopping center, and Cottonwood Golf Course.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Parkdale Viking Hills
3 Units Available
The Edmond
5817 Edmond Dr, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,080
1596 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Kendrick
43 Units Available
The Legend Apartment Homes
2400 Corporation Pkwy, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1270 sqft
Upscale apartments with garden tubs, granite countertops and washer/dryer. Ample community offerings, including a pool, tanning area and gym. Pet friendly. Near I-35 for a smooth commute. Near the Midway Performing Arts Center.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
800 Acree Acres
800 Acree Acres, Beverly Hills, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1108 sqft
- (RLNE5833751)
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Woodway
1 Unit Available
13741 Harbor Dr.
13741 Harbor Drive, Woodway, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1779 sqft
13741 Harbor Dr. Available 07/15/20 Midway ISD House - Beautiful 3/2 with hardwood floors, great kitchen, and fenced yard with pergola! (RLNE5823337)
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kendrick
1 Unit Available
6716 Costa Dr
6716 Costa Drive, Waco, TX
Available 07/01/20 Great home located in established neighborhood - Property Id: 286840 Great 4/2 house located in established neighborhood & excellent school district. Lawn care included Fire and Security Alarm with Free monitoring.