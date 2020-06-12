All apartments in Hewitt
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:04 AM

301 Panther Way

301 W Panther Way · (254) 776-8636
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

301 W Panther Way, Hewitt, TX 76643
Hewitt

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 402, 404, 502, 604, 804, 904, 1002, 1004, 1104, 1202, 1204 · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1480 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplexes in Hewitt are ready to lease!
Amenities included: vaulted ceilings in living room and master bedroom, central air, central heat, dishwasher, in unit washer/dryer, fenced back yard with patio, stained concrete flooring throughout, stainless steel range/cook-top, built-in microwave, dishwasher & side-by-side fridge.. Pets are allowed although we do not allow pit bulls. $1,400/month rent + $100/month trash/water + $75/month Spectrum Wi-Fi & cable. ($1575) Our contract with Spectrum does not allow other cable/internet providers to service our duplexes & these fees are not negotiable. You are responsible for setting up your own electricity. $700 security deposit required. $200 pet deposit covers up to 2 dogs. No pet deposit on cats, caged animals or fish.
$25 APPLICATION FEE PER ADULT ON LEASE. CREDIT & BACKGROUND CHECK REQUIRED. MUST HAVE GOOD RENTAL HISTORY, NO VIOLENT CRIMES ON BACKGROUND & AT LEAST 1 APPLICANT PER UNIT MUST HAVE A MINIMUM OF 600 CREDIT SCORE. SERIOUS APPLICANTS ONLY. TO DOWNLOAD AN APPLICATION PLEASE GO TO OUR SITE AT SHOALFLATS.COM OR REQUEST BY EMAIL. IF YOU ARE OUT OF TOWN PLEASE PRINT THE APPLICATION AND MAIL IN WITH YOUR FEES. ONCE APPROVED A UNIT CAN BE HELD WITH THE DEPOSIT. Please submit the form on this page or contact Shoal Flats Management at 254-776-8636 to learn more.

Units 702, 704, 802, 804, 902, 904, 1002, 1004, 1102, 1104, 1202, 1204, 1302, 1304 & 1402 will be ready towards the end of June. We are still holding those units with an approved application & paid deposits.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 Panther Way have any available units?
301 Panther Way has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 301 Panther Way have?
Some of 301 Panther Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 Panther Way currently offering any rent specials?
301 Panther Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 Panther Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 301 Panther Way is pet friendly.
Does 301 Panther Way offer parking?
Yes, 301 Panther Way does offer parking.
Does 301 Panther Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 301 Panther Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 Panther Way have a pool?
No, 301 Panther Way does not have a pool.
Does 301 Panther Way have accessible units?
No, 301 Panther Way does not have accessible units.
Does 301 Panther Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 301 Panther Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 301 Panther Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 301 Panther Way has units with air conditioning.
