301 Panther Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplexes in Hewitt are ready to lease!

Amenities included: vaulted ceilings in living room and master bedroom, central air, central heat, dishwasher, in unit washer/dryer, fenced back yard with patio, stained concrete flooring throughout, stainless steel range/cook-top, built-in microwave, dishwasher & side-by-side fridge.. Pets are allowed although we do not allow pit bulls. $1,400/month rent + $100/month trash/water + $75/month Spectrum Wi-Fi & cable. ($1575) Our contract with Spectrum does not allow other cable/internet providers to service our duplexes & these fees are not negotiable. You are responsible for setting up your own electricity. $700 security deposit required. $200 pet deposit covers up to 2 dogs. No pet deposit on cats, caged animals or fish.

$25 APPLICATION FEE PER ADULT ON LEASE. CREDIT & BACKGROUND CHECK REQUIRED. MUST HAVE GOOD RENTAL HISTORY, NO VIOLENT CRIMES ON BACKGROUND & AT LEAST 1 APPLICANT PER UNIT MUST HAVE A MINIMUM OF 600 CREDIT SCORE. SERIOUS APPLICANTS ONLY. TO DOWNLOAD AN APPLICATION PLEASE GO TO OUR SITE AT SHOALFLATS.COM OR REQUEST BY EMAIL. IF YOU ARE OUT OF TOWN PLEASE PRINT THE APPLICATION AND MAIL IN WITH YOUR FEES. ONCE APPROVED A UNIT CAN BE HELD WITH THE DEPOSIT. Please submit the form on this page or contact Shoal Flats Management at 254-776-8636 to learn more.



Units 702, 704, 802, 804, 902, 904, 1002, 1004, 1102, 1104, 1202, 1204, 1302, 1304 & 1402 will be ready towards the end of June. We are still holding those units with an approved application & paid deposits.