Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1333 Radisson

1333 Radisson Drive · (254) 717-9404
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1333 Radisson Drive, Hewitt, TX 76643
Hewitt

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1333 Radisson · Avail. now

$1,895

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1333 Radisson - Single Family Home for Lease in Hewitt.

3 Bedroom

2 Bath

Formal Dinning

Office

2 Car Garage with Opener

Single Family Home

Privacy fenced backyard

Yard Maintenance Included. Sprinkler system in front and backyard.

Wood burning fireplace

Large Kitchen includes: Granite counter tops, Custom cabinets, Dishwasher, Microwave, Oven/Stove, Pantry, Refrigerator.

Washer/Dryer Hookups in separate utility room.

Covered back patio

Midway ISD

12 month lease for $1,895/month

$1,000 Security Deposit

$45 Application fee per adult

No Pets Allowed

Non-smoking property

To view this property or to submit and application call 254-717-9404 or email Vickie

Property is shown by appointment only

Directions and more information go to www.RentPVM.com

Managed by: PVM Management LLC

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3771818)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1333 Radisson have any available units?
1333 Radisson has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1333 Radisson have?
Some of 1333 Radisson's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1333 Radisson currently offering any rent specials?
1333 Radisson is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1333 Radisson pet-friendly?
No, 1333 Radisson is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hewitt.
Does 1333 Radisson offer parking?
Yes, 1333 Radisson offers parking.
Does 1333 Radisson have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1333 Radisson does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1333 Radisson have a pool?
No, 1333 Radisson does not have a pool.
Does 1333 Radisson have accessible units?
No, 1333 Radisson does not have accessible units.
Does 1333 Radisson have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1333 Radisson has units with dishwashers.
Does 1333 Radisson have units with air conditioning?
No, 1333 Radisson does not have units with air conditioning.
