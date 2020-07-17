Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace

1333 Radisson - Single Family Home for Lease in Hewitt.



3 Bedroom



2 Bath



Formal Dinning



Office



2 Car Garage with Opener



Single Family Home



Privacy fenced backyard



Yard Maintenance Included. Sprinkler system in front and backyard.



Wood burning fireplace



Large Kitchen includes: Granite counter tops, Custom cabinets, Dishwasher, Microwave, Oven/Stove, Pantry, Refrigerator.



Washer/Dryer Hookups in separate utility room.



Covered back patio



Midway ISD



12 month lease for $1,895/month



$1,000 Security Deposit



$45 Application fee per adult



No Pets Allowed



Non-smoking property



To view this property or to submit and application call 254-717-9404 or email Vickie



Property is shown by appointment only



Directions and more information go to www.RentPVM.com



Managed by: PVM Management LLC



