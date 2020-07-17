Amenities
1333 Radisson - Single Family Home for Lease in Hewitt.
3 Bedroom
2 Bath
Formal Dinning
Office
2 Car Garage with Opener
Single Family Home
Privacy fenced backyard
Yard Maintenance Included. Sprinkler system in front and backyard.
Wood burning fireplace
Large Kitchen includes: Granite counter tops, Custom cabinets, Dishwasher, Microwave, Oven/Stove, Pantry, Refrigerator.
Washer/Dryer Hookups in separate utility room.
Covered back patio
Midway ISD
12 month lease for $1,895/month
$1,000 Security Deposit
$45 Application fee per adult
No Pets Allowed
Non-smoking property
To view this property or to submit and application call 254-717-9404 or email Vickie
Property is shown by appointment only
Directions and more information go to www.RentPVM.com
Managed by: PVM Management LLC
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3771818)