Last updated October 21 2019 at 11:20 PM

9075 Gaylord Drive

9075 Gaylord Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9075 Gaylord Drive, Hedwig Village, TX 77024
Hedwig Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Quiet and private community. A public library and wooded park sit across the street from the Apartments. Interstate 10 West lies just a block away and provides quick access to the Sam Houston Tollway, the 610 Loop and major business and entertainment areas of Houston. Several restaurants, such as Saltgrass Steakhouse and Goode Company Barbeque, are within walking distance of the property. Major shopping centers and medical facilities are also close by. Served by the highly-rated Spring Branch School District, with an elementary, middle school and high school all within a mile of the community. In addition, residents feel comforted knowing that the Memorial City Hermann Hospital is just two miles west of the apartments and the fire and police departments are less than a block away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9075 Gaylord Drive have any available units?
9075 Gaylord Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hedwig Village, TX.
What amenities does 9075 Gaylord Drive have?
Some of 9075 Gaylord Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9075 Gaylord Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9075 Gaylord Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9075 Gaylord Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9075 Gaylord Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hedwig Village.
Does 9075 Gaylord Drive offer parking?
No, 9075 Gaylord Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9075 Gaylord Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9075 Gaylord Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9075 Gaylord Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9075 Gaylord Drive has a pool.
Does 9075 Gaylord Drive have accessible units?
No, 9075 Gaylord Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9075 Gaylord Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9075 Gaylord Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9075 Gaylord Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9075 Gaylord Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

