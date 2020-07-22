All apartments in Harris County
Last updated July 27 2019 at 7:35 AM

9910 Fernstone Ln

9910 Fernstone Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9910 Fernstone Lane, Harris County, TX 77070

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Call (469) 518-0500 to schedule a showing. Our showings are done remotely, so please call our leasing department to schedule a time and obtain a code to the lockbox on the front door.

Applications are done online through our website at www.americanrealpm.com. Click ?view available properties? on the right side, select DFW from the drop down menu. From there, find and select the listing for the property, clink the link to visit the listing page. Then you will see the ?apply online? link.
Call 469-431-4882 for any questions about this property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9910 Fernstone Ln have any available units?
9910 Fernstone Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 9910 Fernstone Ln have?
Some of 9910 Fernstone Ln's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9910 Fernstone Ln currently offering any rent specials?
9910 Fernstone Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9910 Fernstone Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 9910 Fernstone Ln is pet friendly.
Does 9910 Fernstone Ln offer parking?
No, 9910 Fernstone Ln does not offer parking.
Does 9910 Fernstone Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9910 Fernstone Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9910 Fernstone Ln have a pool?
No, 9910 Fernstone Ln does not have a pool.
Does 9910 Fernstone Ln have accessible units?
No, 9910 Fernstone Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 9910 Fernstone Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9910 Fernstone Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 9910 Fernstone Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9910 Fernstone Ln has units with air conditioning.
