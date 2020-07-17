22707 Red Leo Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Well kept family home with 5 bedrooms and 2.5 bath home in Klein ISD and MOVE IN READY! This home has so much to offer including 2 inch blinds, large living area and dining combo, ceiling fans, updated lighting nad more. Large eat in island kitchen with tons of storage and gas stove. The patio doors lead to covered patio and huge private yard. All the bedrooms are upstairs, master is enormous with 2 closets and private bathroom. The additional rooms are all good sized with great closets. The location is perfect with very easy access to tons of shopping, entertainment, and freeways! Washer, dryer, and refrigerator are included in the lease.