Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
22707 Red Leo Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

22707 Red Leo Lane

22707 Red Leo Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

22707 Red Leo Lane, Harris County, TX 77389

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Well kept family home with 5 bedrooms and 2.5 bath home in Klein ISD and MOVE IN READY! This home has so much to offer including 2 inch blinds, large living area and dining combo, ceiling fans, updated lighting nad more. Large eat in island kitchen with tons of storage and gas stove. The patio doors lead to covered patio and huge private yard. All the bedrooms are upstairs, master is enormous with 2 closets and private bathroom. The additional rooms are all good sized with great closets. The location is perfect with very easy access to tons of shopping, entertainment, and freeways! Washer, dryer, and refrigerator are included in the lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22707 Red Leo Lane have any available units?
22707 Red Leo Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 22707 Red Leo Lane have?
Some of 22707 Red Leo Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22707 Red Leo Lane currently offering any rent specials?
22707 Red Leo Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22707 Red Leo Lane pet-friendly?
No, 22707 Red Leo Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 22707 Red Leo Lane offer parking?
Yes, 22707 Red Leo Lane offers parking.
Does 22707 Red Leo Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22707 Red Leo Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22707 Red Leo Lane have a pool?
No, 22707 Red Leo Lane does not have a pool.
Does 22707 Red Leo Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 22707 Red Leo Lane has accessible units.
Does 22707 Red Leo Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22707 Red Leo Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 22707 Red Leo Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 22707 Red Leo Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
