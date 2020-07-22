19210 Side Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

Desired two Story Home by Cul-de-Sac with a beautiful front elevation and spectacular view. 4-bedroom house with a master suite upstairs and a bedroom downstairs. 3 full baths. Fresh Paint. Wood Floor in Family room and secondary bedroom downstairs. Energy efficient with radiant barrier decking and double pained vinyl windows. Granite counter top with tile back splash. Great location with easy access to school, medical facilities, golf course and much more. Make an appointment to check it out today!!