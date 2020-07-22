All apartments in Harris County
Last updated November 23 2019 at 8:34 PM

19210 Side Way

19210 Side Way · No Longer Available
Location

19210 Side Way, Harris County, TX 77375

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Desired two Story Home by Cul-de-Sac with a beautiful front elevation and spectacular view. 4-bedroom house with a master suite upstairs and a bedroom downstairs. 3 full baths. Fresh Paint. Wood Floor in Family room and secondary bedroom downstairs. Energy efficient with radiant barrier decking and double pained vinyl windows. Granite counter top with tile back splash. Great location with easy access to school, medical facilities, golf course and much more. Make an appointment to check it out today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19210 Side Way have any available units?
19210 Side Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 19210 Side Way currently offering any rent specials?
19210 Side Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19210 Side Way pet-friendly?
No, 19210 Side Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 19210 Side Way offer parking?
No, 19210 Side Way does not offer parking.
Does 19210 Side Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19210 Side Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19210 Side Way have a pool?
No, 19210 Side Way does not have a pool.
Does 19210 Side Way have accessible units?
No, 19210 Side Way does not have accessible units.
Does 19210 Side Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 19210 Side Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19210 Side Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 19210 Side Way does not have units with air conditioning.
