1631 Clear Valley Dr.
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:13 AM

1631 Clear Valley Dr.

1631 Clear Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1631 Clear Valley Drive, Harris County, TX 77014

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
ice maker
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
ice maker
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Offered By Precision Realty & Management, LLC - MAKE-READY IN PROGRESS! Very Nice Rental! All New Wood Like Vinyl Plank Throughout Home AND New Full Interior Custom Paint!!! NO CARPET THROUGHOUT! Open Floor Plan, Fireplace, Breakfast Room Looks out to the large Backyard Which Backs to a Reserve. No back neighbors! Master Suite Includes a Sitting Area w/ a Jacuzzi Tub in the Bathroom and Separate Shower, Refrigerator w/ Ice Maker, Garage Door Opener, Large Covered Front Porch!!

(RLNE5342325)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1631 Clear Valley Dr. have any available units?
1631 Clear Valley Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 1631 Clear Valley Dr. have?
Some of 1631 Clear Valley Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1631 Clear Valley Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1631 Clear Valley Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1631 Clear Valley Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 1631 Clear Valley Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 1631 Clear Valley Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1631 Clear Valley Dr. offers parking.
Does 1631 Clear Valley Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1631 Clear Valley Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1631 Clear Valley Dr. have a pool?
No, 1631 Clear Valley Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1631 Clear Valley Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1631 Clear Valley Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1631 Clear Valley Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1631 Clear Valley Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1631 Clear Valley Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1631 Clear Valley Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
