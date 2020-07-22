All apartments in Harris County
Last updated September 18 2019 at 5:29 PM

10915 Gallant Flag Drive

10915 Gallant Flag Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10915 Gallant Flag Drive, Harris County, TX 77375

Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
Lease by the end of September and get $250 off the first month's rent! Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home in Tomball right next to the neighborhood park and swimming pool! Sitting on a cul-de-sac, it offers high ceilings, attractive grey hue walls, clean carpet and tile flooring. The main living room features a gas log fireplace and a cathedral ceiling, the kitchen has granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom on first floor with large windows and a huge walk in closet. Nice sized secondary bedrooms on the second floor along with a second family room. Water softening system, epoxy garage flooring and a large backyard with no neighbors are just extra bonuses this house has to offer! *No Deposit plan available *NO SECTION 8 *Pets case by case

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10915 Gallant Flag Drive have any available units?
10915 Gallant Flag Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 10915 Gallant Flag Drive have?
Some of 10915 Gallant Flag Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10915 Gallant Flag Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10915 Gallant Flag Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10915 Gallant Flag Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10915 Gallant Flag Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10915 Gallant Flag Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10915 Gallant Flag Drive offers parking.
Does 10915 Gallant Flag Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10915 Gallant Flag Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10915 Gallant Flag Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10915 Gallant Flag Drive has a pool.
Does 10915 Gallant Flag Drive have accessible units?
No, 10915 Gallant Flag Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10915 Gallant Flag Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10915 Gallant Flag Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10915 Gallant Flag Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10915 Gallant Flag Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
