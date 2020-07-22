10915 Gallant Flag Drive

Amenities
Lease by the end of September and get $250 off the first month's rent! Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home in Tomball right next to the neighborhood park and swimming pool! Sitting on a cul-de-sac, it offers high ceilings, attractive grey hue walls, clean carpet and tile flooring. The main living room features a gas log fireplace and a cathedral ceiling, the kitchen has granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom on first floor with large windows and a huge walk in closet. Nice sized secondary bedrooms on the second floor along with a second family room. Water softening system, epoxy garage flooring and a large backyard with no neighbors are just extra bonuses this house has to offer! *No Deposit plan available *NO SECTION 8 *Pets case by case