10915 Gallant Flag Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage pet friendly

Lease by the end of September and get $250 off the first month's rent! Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home in Tomball right next to the neighborhood park and swimming pool! Sitting on a cul-de-sac, it offers high ceilings, attractive grey hue walls, clean carpet and tile flooring. The main living room features a gas log fireplace and a cathedral ceiling, the kitchen has granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom on first floor with large windows and a huge walk in closet. Nice sized secondary bedrooms on the second floor along with a second family room. Water softening system, epoxy garage flooring and a large backyard with no neighbors are just extra bonuses this house has to offer! *No Deposit plan available *NO SECTION 8 *Pets case by case