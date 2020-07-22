10227 Trailing Moss Drive

Amenities

This is a furnished house with 3 BR 2 1/2 bathrooms and utilities are turned on ready for use. It comes with a fully stocked kitchen (i.e., dishes, cookware, etc.) and bedding and linens, an ironing board, iron and many more household items. In fact is has more furnishings and supplies than is required to be certified "CHBO Complete".



It is 1903 square feet with nice flagstone patio, doggie door, and manicured yard. The backyard is fenced and contains a variety of citrus trees and flowers.



Within a few blocks from the house is a nice park with pond and jogging track as well as a swimming pool. The last picture in this listing is of the gazebo located in the park.



The house is located near the energy corridor and many shops. In fact, the house is located near two major freeways. Because of the close proximity to the freeways you will be well on your way to any Houston destination by the time most commuters are just entering the freeway.



The bedrooms come with quality beds with a king size bed in the master bedroom, and full size beds in the other two bedrooms.



Kitchen has an LG refrigerator, oven/stove, dishwasher and disposal. There is a downstairs flat smart TV as well as a flat smart TV in the master bedroom.



There is a large dinning room table that you cannot see in any of the pictures.



The utility room has a washer and dryer.



The patio is equipped with table, chairs and a gas grill.



We are pet friendly and we have a doggie door that leads to the backyard that is fenced. Pets must have all vaccinations and be approved by the Landlord.



We deliver very high speed internet. The WiFi reaches throughout the house, patio and the garage.