/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:20 PM
179 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Haltom City, TX
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
10 Units Available
Desert Sands
5709 E Belknap St, Haltom City, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
421 sqft
Desert Sands Apartments, conveniently located close to Highway 820, Interstate 35W, and Highways 121 and 183, offers a beautiful, lush, and landscaped community and style of living.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 06:53pm
35 Units Available
Spring Lake
5301 Springlake Pkwy, Haltom City, TX
1 Bedroom
$760
685 sqft
Luxurious and peaceful lakeside living is the lifestyle that awaits you at Spring Lake. Our apartment homes achieve the perfect blend of style and sophistication. You really can have it all and you will love where you live!
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
Fossil
26 Units Available
Mosaic
5600 N Beach St, Haltom City, TX
1 Bedroom
$885
626 sqft
Located in Haltom City close to attractions, shopping and dining. Newly renovated apartments features stainless steel appliances, glass tile backsplash and granite countertops. The community features a resort-style pool and grilling stations.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
22 Units Available
The Grand on Beach
4100 Northern Cross Boulevard, Haltom City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,199
660 sqft
Live in the height of luxury at The Grand on Beach. Our premier apartment community has an ideal North Fort Worth location near the Fossil Creek neighborhood which sits on over 1,000 acres and the popular, master-planned community of Alliance, Texas.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
$
Fossil
13 Units Available
Belmond
4699 Fossil Vista Dr, Haltom City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,030
741 sqft
Gated community with two resort-style swimming pools, 24-hour gym, bike rentals and more. Located near Golf Club at Fossil Creek. W/D, walk-in closets and decked-out kitchens.
Results within 1 mile of Haltom City
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Fairway Bend
18 Units Available
The Greens Of Fossil Lake
5960 Travertine Ln, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,048
703 sqft
Located on the Golf Club at Fossil Creek with spectacular views of the course. Easy access to 820 and I-35W. Units have washer/dryer, private patio/balcony, modern finishes. Enjoy the pool, coffee bar and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 06:20pm
$
6 Units Available
Castlewinds
4205 Rufe Snow Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$870
626 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Castlewinds in North Richland Hills. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
25 Units Available
Oxford at Iron Horse
6100 Browning Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$980
794 sqft
This non-smoking community is minutes from area shops and parks. On-site amenities include a resort-like pool, playground, billiards centers and heated spa. Each home includes 9-foot ceilings, bay windows and garden tubs.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Holiday West
12 Units Available
Shadow Creek
6715 Buenos Aires Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
602 sqft
Stylish apartments with hardwood floors and brushed nickel lighting. 24-hour maintenance available. Swim, play tennis and grill out on site. Easy access to I-820. Near Iron Horse Golf Course.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 06:47pm
Fairway Bend
13 Units Available
Lake Pointe
6111 N Beach St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$993
839 sqft
Lake Pointe is located in the prestigious Fossil Creek area of North Fort Worth with lake and golf course views on the beautiful and highly rated Golf Club at Fossil Creek. We are minutes away from shopping, business, entertainment and more.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
11 Units Available
Hilltop
6424 Iron Horse Blvd, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
632 sqft
Nestled in suburban North Richland Hills, Hilltop Apartments offer cable, fireplaces and expansive closets. The pet-friendly community also features outdoor grills, a pool and a dog park, all with views of the Fort Worth skyline.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Fairway Bend
231 Units Available
Cortland Riverside
6032 Travertine Ln, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,162
846 sqft
You can't go wrong choosing any of our three-bedroom villas or one and two-bedroom apartments to call home.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Summerfields
18 Units Available
The Laurel by Cortland
7000 N Beach St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,091
637 sqft
Recently renovated homes with extra storage and granite counters. Plenty of community offerings, including a coffee bar, gym, and grilling station. Close to Arcadia Trail Park. Easy access to I-35W.
Results within 5 miles of Haltom City
Verified
1 of 65
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
32 Units Available
The View of Fort Worth
1852 E Northside Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,335
752 sqft
Live your best life inside one of our 300 studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments where luxurious finishes and first-rate fixtures guarantee your wellbeing.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
17 Units Available
Grayson Ridge
6901 NE Loop 820, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
605 sqft
Resort-style pool and hot tub. BUsiness center and shared library. Faux hardwood flooring, crown molding, two-tone paint. Immediate access to I-820.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
23 Units Available
Enclave at Hometown
8601 Ice House Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
730 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 74
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
47 Units Available
Kelley at Samuels Avenue
769 Samuels Ave, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,150
767 sqft
Located in Uptown, at the bay of Trinity River, and minutes away from Downtown, Kelley at Samuels Ave brings you the lavish lifestyle you’ve been waiting for! Our stunning collection of one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Fort Worth, TX takes
Verified
1 of 101
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Linwood
29 Units Available
Aviator West 7th
2726 Mercedes Ave, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,159
750 sqft
Conveniently located close to Fort Worth Convention Center and Montgomery Plaza. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens and spa-inspired bathrooms. Community offers multiple leisure facilities, including a 24-hour fitness center. Residents have access to online community portal.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
31 Units Available
Lofts at Alta LeftBank
600 Harrold St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,275
709 sqft
Open kitchens, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and kitchen islands. Spacious bathrooms and walk-in closets. Conveniently located with easy access to restaurants, retail, nightlife, and 7th Avenue.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
23 Units Available
Boulders
575 NE Loop 820, Hurst, TX
1 Bedroom
$905
706 sqft
Gated community in Hurst, Texas, close to I-820. Other nearby cities include Fort Worth and Arlington. Apartments have high ceilings with European-style kitchens and plenty of storage. Seven different floor plans to choose from.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
36 Units Available
The Flats at Alta LeftBank
2300 W 5th St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,323
762 sqft
Just steps from the Montgomery Plaza and numerous shopping, dining and entertainment venues along 7th Avenue. 1-3 bedroom units include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Gym, pool and internet cafe on-site.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
$
21 Units Available
Republic Park Vista
8625 Ray White Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,039
756 sqft
North of Forth Worth near Keller, Republic Park Vista is sure to wow residents, from the in-unit laundry and hardwood floors to the car wash area and 24-hr gym. Near I-35W and I-820.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
$
14 Units Available
Venue at Hometown
9012 Courtenay St, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,079
848 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments close to schools, shops and restaurants. Units feature large garden tubs with separate stand-up shower, built-in wine racks and private patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
$
Fossil
34 Units Available
Belterra
7001 Sandshell Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
742 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a secure gated complex north of Forth Worth. Close to the I-35 and 15 minutes from downtown by car. Residents have access to gardens, clubhouse, swimming pool and fitness center
Similar Pages
Haltom City 1 BedroomsHaltom City 2 BedroomsHaltom City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHaltom City Accessible ApartmentsHaltom City Apartments under $800Haltom City Apartments with Balcony
Haltom City Apartments with GarageHaltom City Apartments with GymHaltom City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHaltom City Apartments with Move-in SpecialsHaltom City Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TX