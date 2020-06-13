12 Apartments for rent in Groves, TX with balcony
If you're a fan of pecans, you'll be a fan of Groves, Texas.
Nestled on the Gulf coast of Texas, just across Sabine Lake from Louisiana, Groves is really a suburb of the Port Arthur area. A pleasant, hard-working community, the streets of Groves are lined with pecan trees that are celebrated at the yearly Texas Pecan Festival. While it is a bit of a commuter town, there is still a good sense of being neighborly, and residents tend to spend a lot of time with each other, even with the attractions of Port Arthur and Houston easily accessible. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Groves renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.