Grand Saline, TX
288 South
Last updated May 8 2020 at 8:46 AM

288 South Houston Street · (201) 845-7300
Location

288 South Houston Street, Grand Saline, TX 75140

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 350 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
WoodSpring Suites Houston 288 South Medical Center - Extended Stay Hotel in Houston, TX Near Texas Medical Center and Pearland

An extended stay hotel, WoodSpring Suites Houston 288 South Medical Center is an excellent choice for medical professionals, patients, families, tourists, students, business travelers, those moving to/within the area and any guest wanting a room in a smoke-free hotel for several nights or longer. Weekly rates improve already-low nightly rates three suite options - some with sofas, all with queen-sized beds and in-room kitchens complete with dishwashers, cookware, and dishes. A 24/7 fitness center, guest laundry room and vending area are available to every guest as are free parking and free basic wi-fi.
Call today dial ext 0 and ask for Phil. Medical center employee discounts available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 288 South have any available units?
288 South has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 288 South have?
Some of 288 South's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 288 South currently offering any rent specials?
288 South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 288 South pet-friendly?
No, 288 South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Saline.
Does 288 South offer parking?
Yes, 288 South does offer parking.
Does 288 South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 288 South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 288 South have a pool?
No, 288 South does not have a pool.
Does 288 South have accessible units?
No, 288 South does not have accessible units.
Does 288 South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 288 South has units with dishwashers.
Does 288 South have units with air conditioning?
No, 288 South does not have units with air conditioning.
