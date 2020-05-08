Amenities

WoodSpring Suites Houston 288 South Medical Center - Extended Stay Hotel in Houston, TX Near Texas Medical Center and Pearland



An extended stay hotel, WoodSpring Suites Houston 288 South Medical Center is an excellent choice for medical professionals, patients, families, tourists, students, business travelers, those moving to/within the area and any guest wanting a room in a smoke-free hotel for several nights or longer. Weekly rates improve already-low nightly rates three suite options - some with sofas, all with queen-sized beds and in-room kitchens complete with dishwashers, cookware, and dishes. A 24/7 fitness center, guest laundry room and vending area are available to every guest as are free parking and free basic wi-fi.

Call today dial ext 0 and ask for Phil. Medical center employee discounts available.