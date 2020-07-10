50 Cedar Lawn Circle

Amenities

Very spacious 3 bedroom, 3 bath, 1 story home with open concept in living areas with beautiful see through fireplace. Master suite dimensions include a sitting area & a large walk-in closet, as well as the master bath that were all added on in 2010. This area of the home is not included in the CAD square footage. Kitchen with breakfast bar overlooks the massive den. There are considerable amounts of storage and built-ins throughout home. Exterior features include electric driveway gate, exterior shutters & brick privacy wall around back & courtyard. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Landlord will maintain yard.