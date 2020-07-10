All apartments in Galveston
50 Cedar Lawn Circle
50 Cedar Lawn Circle

50 Cedar Lawn Circle · No Longer Available
Location

50 Cedar Lawn Circle, Galveston, TX 77551
Amenities

garage
walk in closets
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Very spacious 3 bedroom, 3 bath, 1 story home with open concept in living areas with beautiful see through fireplace. Master suite dimensions include a sitting area & a large walk-in closet, as well as the master bath that were all added on in 2010. This area of the home is not included in the CAD square footage. Kitchen with breakfast bar overlooks the massive den. There are considerable amounts of storage and built-ins throughout home. Exterior features include electric driveway gate, exterior shutters & brick privacy wall around back & courtyard. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Landlord will maintain yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

50 Cedar Lawn Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Galveston, TX.
Some of 50 Cedar Lawn Circle's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
50 Cedar Lawn Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
No, 50 Cedar Lawn Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Galveston.
Yes, 50 Cedar Lawn Circle offers parking.
No, 50 Cedar Lawn Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
No, 50 Cedar Lawn Circle does not have a pool.
No, 50 Cedar Lawn Circle does not have accessible units.
No, 50 Cedar Lawn Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
No, 50 Cedar Lawn Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

