Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Charming brick cottage on a very quiet street. This 1932 home has been updated with all the modern amenities that you could want. The inviting wood floor was repurposed from an old YMCA in Houston. Shiplap and inviting colors make this a cozy, comfortable home. Plenty of storage in the kitchen and bathrooms. Easy to maintain front and back yard is perfectly manicured. All appliances will remain.