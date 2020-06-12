/
2 bedroom apartments
15 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Freeport, TX
The Remington
1010 Magnolia St, Freeport, TX
2 Bedrooms
$785
884 sqft
Experience the best of Texas living at The Remington Apartments. Our beautiful community is situated in the heart of Freeport.
304 S Ave F
304 South Avenue F, Freeport, TX
2 Bedrooms
$899
957 sqft
1901 North Avenue G - 1
1901 North Avenue G, Freeport, TX
2 Bedrooms
$650
500 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 bath upstairs apartment. Living and Dining area. Kitchen has electric stove and refrigerator. Just a few minutes from all the schools. Come see today! 2 Bedroom 1 bath upstairs apartment. Living and Dining area.
The Life at Forest View
201 Hackberry St, Clute, TX
2 Bedrooms
$802
818 sqft
Community features swimming pool, dog park, basketball court and resident clubhouse. Each apartment has washer and dryer connection, ceiling fans and dishwasher. Close to Justin Hurst Wildlife Management Area, Oyster Creek and Surfside Beach.
East Bank at Richwood Village
100 Creekwood Landing Drive, Richwood, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
919 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Vanderbilt Apartments
101 Hackberry St, Clute, TX
2 Bedrooms
$860
845 sqft
Providing amenities from a shimmering swimming pool and tennis court area, to a refined kitchen with spacious closets indoors, Vanderbilt will provide you with the most comfortable living experience available.
Costa Verde
101 Verde Dr, Clute, TX
2 Bedrooms
$799
958 sqft
Work, run errands or hit the beach everything is close to Costa Verde! Located in Clute, Texas just minutes from the Gulf of Mexico. Choose from Spacious 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedroom apartments and townhomes – this is affordable living with style!
Plantation Park
100 Cactus St, Lake Jackson, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1134 sqft
Located close to the Nolan Ryan Expressway and Morrison Park. Units include air conditioning, dishwasher, extra storage, and in-unit laundry. Community features pool table, pool, parking and BBQ grills.
Edgewater
514 That Way, Lake Jackson, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,238
1153 sqft
Edgewater is Lake Jackson's Premiere Apartment Home Community.
The Lodge At Timbercreek
200 Timbercreek Dr, Richwood, TX
2 Bedrooms
$853
888 sqft
Finding beautiful apartment homes in Texas has never been easier. Come live at The Lodge at Timbercreek Apartments and enjoy luxurious living. The Lodge at Timbercreek is nestled in a lovely Richwood neighborhood.
Shadow Park Apartments
420 Garland Dr, Lake Jackson, TX
2 Bedrooms
$995
909 sqft
Are you looking for apartment home living in Lake Jackson, Texas? Your search is over. Welcome to Shadow Park Apartments. Located near Nolan Ryan Expressway, traveling to nearby shopping, dining, and entertainment venues will be a breeze.
LakeVue
200 E Brazoswood Dr, Clute, TX
2 Bedrooms
$825
893 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Call us today for more information! Lakeside living near the Gulf Coast.
Brentwood
510 That Way St, Lake Jackson, TX
2 Bedrooms
$959
931 sqft
Brentwood Apartments offer all the comforts of home in an ideal location in a well-kept residential area. We are located just minutes from everything you need.
Reserve at Lake Jackson
202 FM 2004, Lake Jackson, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1021 sqft
Reserve at Lake Jackson will be ideal for those looking for a world of relaxation and comfort.
Brazos Crossing
4501 Brazosport Blvd N, Richwood, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
958 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.