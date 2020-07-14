All apartments in Fredericksburg
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

201 Bending Oak Trl.

201 Bending Oaks Trail · No Longer Available
Location

201 Bending Oaks Trail, Fredericksburg, TX 78624

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gated Community - Three bedrooms two full bathrooms immaculate home on a corner lot with double car garage in Heritage Hill 55 + gated community. This property features a split living area with a formal dining room. Both guest bedrooms have carpet and ample closet space. The kitchen comes complete with brand new stainless steel appliances, large pantry with natural wood cabinets. Living area boost as large brick fireplace and built-in entertainment center. Master suite has a private bathroom with walk-in closet, double sink vanity, along with a walk-in shower. Enjoy the covered back porch. Furniture in the home can either stay or the owner will be happy to remove items.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5867204)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 Bending Oak Trl. have any available units?
201 Bending Oak Trl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fredericksburg, TX.
What amenities does 201 Bending Oak Trl. have?
Some of 201 Bending Oak Trl.'s amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 Bending Oak Trl. currently offering any rent specials?
201 Bending Oak Trl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 Bending Oak Trl. pet-friendly?
No, 201 Bending Oak Trl. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fredericksburg.
Does 201 Bending Oak Trl. offer parking?
Yes, 201 Bending Oak Trl. offers parking.
Does 201 Bending Oak Trl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 Bending Oak Trl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 Bending Oak Trl. have a pool?
No, 201 Bending Oak Trl. does not have a pool.
Does 201 Bending Oak Trl. have accessible units?
No, 201 Bending Oak Trl. does not have accessible units.
Does 201 Bending Oak Trl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 201 Bending Oak Trl. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 201 Bending Oak Trl. have units with air conditioning?
No, 201 Bending Oak Trl. does not have units with air conditioning.
