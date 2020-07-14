201 Bending Oak Trl.

Amenities

Gated Community - Three bedrooms two full bathrooms immaculate home on a corner lot with double car garage in Heritage Hill 55 + gated community. This property features a split living area with a formal dining room. Both guest bedrooms have carpet and ample closet space. The kitchen comes complete with brand new stainless steel appliances, large pantry with natural wood cabinets. Living area boost as large brick fireplace and built-in entertainment center. Master suite has a private bathroom with walk-in closet, double sink vanity, along with a walk-in shower. Enjoy the covered back porch. Furniture in the home can either stay or the owner will be happy to remove items.



No Pets Allowed



