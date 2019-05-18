15318 Marlowe Grove Drive

Adorable 3/2 single story home ready for move-in. Just in time for summer! Two very spacious living areas to accommodate all your furniture. Bonus private study/office with french doors at the front of the home. Newer stainless steel appliances and gas stove for ease of cooking. Generous sized master with walk-in closet. Enjoy your morning cup of coffee on the covered patio overlooking the easy to maintain yard. Come quick- these types of homes don't last long around here!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
