Four Corners, TX
15318 Marlowe Grove Drive
Last updated May 18 2019 at 5:29 PM

15318 Marlowe Grove Drive

15318 Marlowe Grove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15318 Marlowe Grove Drive, Four Corners, TX 77498

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
accessible
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
Adorable 3/2 single story home ready for move-in. Just in time for summer! Two very spacious living areas to accommodate all your furniture. Bonus private study/office with french doors at the front of the home. Newer stainless steel appliances and gas stove for ease of cooking. Generous sized master with walk-in closet. Enjoy your morning cup of coffee on the covered patio overlooking the easy to maintain yard. Come quick- these types of homes don't last long around here!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15318 Marlowe Grove Drive have any available units?
15318 Marlowe Grove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, TX.
What amenities does 15318 Marlowe Grove Drive have?
Some of 15318 Marlowe Grove Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15318 Marlowe Grove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15318 Marlowe Grove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15318 Marlowe Grove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15318 Marlowe Grove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 15318 Marlowe Grove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15318 Marlowe Grove Drive offers parking.
Does 15318 Marlowe Grove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15318 Marlowe Grove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15318 Marlowe Grove Drive have a pool?
No, 15318 Marlowe Grove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15318 Marlowe Grove Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 15318 Marlowe Grove Drive has accessible units.
Does 15318 Marlowe Grove Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15318 Marlowe Grove Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 15318 Marlowe Grove Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15318 Marlowe Grove Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

