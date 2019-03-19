15219 Snow Hill Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

GORGEOUS LENNAR home with modern finishes, METICULOUSLY maintained! VERY RARE 1 story, 3 bed 2 bath opportunity in Beautiful Woodbridge subdivision of Sugar Land. Formica Laminate Countertops, Tile and Hardwood Flooring, Sherwin Williams paint in neutral colors throughout. Spacious bedroom sizes, Light, and Bright rooms, open-concept ISLAND Kitchen, Dining, and Living areas. INCREDIBLE backyard, including patio space for entertaining and relaxing! Located in one of SUGAR LAND'S HOTTEST neighborhoods, Minutes from Downtown and the Medical Center with easy access to major highways including Westpark Tollway, Highway 59, Sam Houston Tollway, Highway 90 and Loop 610. Nearby attractions include Town Square, Imperial Farmers Market, Skeeters Stadium, Houston Zoo, Minute Maid Park, NRG Stadium, Houston Museum of Natural Science, Toyota Center, and so many wonderful restaurants and PARKS!