All apartments in Four Corners
Find more places like 15219 Snow Hill Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Four Corners, TX
/
15219 Snow Hill Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15219 Snow Hill Court

15219 Snow Hill Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

15219 Snow Hill Ct, Four Corners, TX 77498
Woodbridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
GORGEOUS LENNAR home with modern finishes, METICULOUSLY maintained! VERY RARE 1 story, 3 bed 2 bath opportunity in Beautiful Woodbridge subdivision of Sugar Land. Formica Laminate Countertops, Tile and Hardwood Flooring, Sherwin Williams paint in neutral colors throughout. Spacious bedroom sizes, Light, and Bright rooms, open-concept ISLAND Kitchen, Dining, and Living areas. INCREDIBLE backyard, including patio space for entertaining and relaxing! Located in one of SUGAR LAND'S HOTTEST neighborhoods, Minutes from Downtown and the Medical Center with easy access to major highways including Westpark Tollway, Highway 59, Sam Houston Tollway, Highway 90 and Loop 610. Nearby attractions include Town Square, Imperial Farmers Market, Skeeters Stadium, Houston Zoo, Minute Maid Park, NRG Stadium, Houston Museum of Natural Science, Toyota Center, and so many wonderful restaurants and PARKS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15219 Snow Hill Court have any available units?
15219 Snow Hill Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, TX.
What amenities does 15219 Snow Hill Court have?
Some of 15219 Snow Hill Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15219 Snow Hill Court currently offering any rent specials?
15219 Snow Hill Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15219 Snow Hill Court pet-friendly?
No, 15219 Snow Hill Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 15219 Snow Hill Court offer parking?
Yes, 15219 Snow Hill Court offers parking.
Does 15219 Snow Hill Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15219 Snow Hill Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15219 Snow Hill Court have a pool?
No, 15219 Snow Hill Court does not have a pool.
Does 15219 Snow Hill Court have accessible units?
No, 15219 Snow Hill Court does not have accessible units.
Does 15219 Snow Hill Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15219 Snow Hill Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 15219 Snow Hill Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 15219 Snow Hill Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Four Corners Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TX
Texas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXRichmond, TXPecan Grove, TXCinco Ranch, TXBellaire, TXAlvin, TXJersey Village, TX
Manvel, TXBrookshire, TXTomball, TXSealy, TXFriendswood, TXWharton, TXAngleton, TXChannelview, TXDeer Park, TXLa Porte, TXHempstead, TXNassau Bay, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine