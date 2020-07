Amenities

Beautiful remodeled country home on 1/4 acre in the heart of Sugar Land. Very Private. Conveniently located between Hwy 6 & Grand Parkway W.Airport & W Belfort. New kitchen, new bathrooms, new flooring, new interior and exterior painting. Large 2 car covered carport for family gatherings or to enjoy the breeze. No thru traffic. No HOA.