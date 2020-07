14823 Atterbury Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accessible game room parking pool garage

MAGNIFICENT HOME IN A GREAT LOCATION FEATURING AN UPSTAIRS GARAGE STUDIO! COME HOME TO BEAUTIFUL LANDSCAPING AND CURB APPEAL; ENJOY A SPACIOUS OPEN CONCEPT ISLAND KITCHEN WHICH OPENS UP TO THE BREAKFAST AREA AND FAMILY ROOM AND FEATURES GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, LOTS OF COUNTER/CABINET SPACE AND A REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED. SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM WITH COZY FIREPLACE; LIGHT AND BRIGHT BREAKFAST AREA WITH QUICK ACCESS TO THE BACKYARD & DECK; FORMAL LIVING ROOM; FORMAL DINING ROOM WITH PLANTATION SHUTTERS. LARGE MASTER SUITE DOWNSTAIRS WITH MASTER BATH FEATURING DUAL VANITIES, A WHIRLPOOL TUB PLUS A SEPARATE SHOWER. SPACIOUS SECONDARY BEDROOMS ONE WHICH FEATURES WOOD FLOORING; GUEST BATH WITH DUAL SINKS. SPACIOUS UPSTAIRS GAME ROOM WITH WOOD FLOORING AND WALL OF WINDOWS IS GREAT FOR GATHERINGS. YOU WILL LOVE THE SPACIOUS BACKYARD WITH SPACIOUS DECK WHICH IS GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING. LONG DRIVEWAY WITH DETACHED GARAGE. THIS HOME IS A MUST SEE!