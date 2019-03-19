7522 Park Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities accepts section 8 new construction

Home Sweet Home! Beautiful single-story home with 3 beds 2 baths. Great Open Floor Plan with lots of natural light throughout the house! Spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinetry storage for your family needs. Don't miss this great opportunity to call it your sweet home! Must See!

{Prospect to verify all information} Visit our website, click (Rent), click (View Details) in this property listing to get more information and then click (Request Showing) to schedule showing. Property is not Section 8 approved. Min credit score 600. 1 month security deposit. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes.