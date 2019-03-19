All apartments in Forest Hill
Find more places like 7522 Park Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Forest Hill, TX
/
7522 Park Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7522 Park Avenue

7522 Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7522 Park Avenue, Forest Hill, TX 76140

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
new construction
Home Sweet Home! Beautiful single-story home with 3 beds 2 baths. Great Open Floor Plan with lots of natural light throughout the house! Spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinetry storage for your family needs. Don't miss this great opportunity to call it your sweet home! Must See!
{Prospect to verify all information} Visit our website, click (Rent), click (View Details) in this property listing to get more information and then click (Request Showing) to schedule showing. Property is not Section 8 approved. Min credit score 600. 1 month security deposit. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7522 Park Avenue have any available units?
7522 Park Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest Hill, TX.
What amenities does 7522 Park Avenue have?
Some of 7522 Park Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7522 Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7522 Park Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7522 Park Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7522 Park Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forest Hill.
Does 7522 Park Avenue offer parking?
No, 7522 Park Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7522 Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7522 Park Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7522 Park Avenue have a pool?
No, 7522 Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7522 Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7522 Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7522 Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7522 Park Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 7522 Park Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7522 Park Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Forest Hill Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXMansfield, TXBurleson, TXHaltom City, TXRichland Hills, TXHurst, TXNorth Richland Hills, TX
Benbrook, TXWestworth Village, TXSaginaw, TXWhite Settlement, TXMidlothian, TXCleburne, TXKeller, TXCedar Hill, TXSouthlake, TXAzle, TXFlower Mound, TXDuncanville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District