Forest Hill, TX
3729 Caladium Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3729 Caladium Lane

3729 Caladium Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3729 Caladium Lane, Forest Hill, TX 76140

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
game room
parking
garage
Home Sweet Home! Stunning beautiful home with a lot of natural light and great open floor plan! 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a game room. Downstairs has master bedroom, the other 4 bedrooms are upstairs. Nice spacious kitchen with lots of cabinet storage! Must See!
{Prospect to verify all information} Visit our website, click (Rent), click (View Details) in this property listing to get more information and then click (Request Showing) to schedule showing. Property is not Section 8 approved. Min credit score 600. 1 month security deposit. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3729 Caladium Lane have any available units?
3729 Caladium Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest Hill, TX.
What amenities does 3729 Caladium Lane have?
Some of 3729 Caladium Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3729 Caladium Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3729 Caladium Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3729 Caladium Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3729 Caladium Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forest Hill.
Does 3729 Caladium Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3729 Caladium Lane offers parking.
Does 3729 Caladium Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3729 Caladium Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3729 Caladium Lane have a pool?
No, 3729 Caladium Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3729 Caladium Lane have accessible units?
No, 3729 Caladium Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3729 Caladium Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3729 Caladium Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3729 Caladium Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3729 Caladium Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

