3729 Caladium Lane

Amenities

dishwasher garage game room microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave Property Amenities accepts section 8 game room parking garage

Home Sweet Home! Stunning beautiful home with a lot of natural light and great open floor plan! 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a game room. Downstairs has master bedroom, the other 4 bedrooms are upstairs. Nice spacious kitchen with lots of cabinet storage! Must See!

{Prospect to verify all information} Visit our website, click (Rent), click (View Details) in this property listing to get more information and then click (Request Showing) to schedule showing. Property is not Section 8 approved. Min credit score 600. 1 month security deposit. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes.