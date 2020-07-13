/
pet friendly apartments
125 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Fairview, TX
27 Units Available
The Cortona
325 Murray Farm Dr, Fairview, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,032
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Thoughtfully designed homes with vaulted ceilings and gourmet kitchens. Pet-friendly. Tenants have access to a resort-style pool and barbecue area. Near the shopping, dining and entertainment at Fairview Town Center. Close to US 75.
19 Units Available
Sorrel Fairview Apartments
351 Sugarloaf Trail, Fairview, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,030
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,743
1477 sqft
Near Route 75. Modern community with granite countertops, dark cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. 24-hour emergency maintenance, attached garages, and private balconies or a patio.
19 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Fairview
344 Murray Farm Rd, Fairview, TX
1 Bedroom
$993
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,738
1330 sqft
On-site amenities include a social room with shuffleboard and a resort-style pool with grilling area. Apartments have alarm systems and large utility rooms. Located between Indian Springs Road and Murray Farm Road.
Results within 1 mile of Fairview
42 Units Available
Eldorado
Orion McKinney
2580 Collin McKinney Pkwy, McKinney, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$963
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1181 sqft
Located on 30-plus acres of land, close to both Highway 75 and the Sam Rayburn Tollway. Apartments are equipped with fireplaces, granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include gym, clubhouse, internet cafe and pool.
21 Units Available
McKinney Village at the Medical District
201 McKinney St, McKinney, TX
Studio
$1,180
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,145
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1252 sqft
Close to I-75, Sam Rayburn Toll Road, and McKinney Medical Center. On-site amenities include an off-leash dog park, community garden, and rose garden. Well-appointed community and apartments featuring a 24-hour club lounge.
41 Units Available
Greens of Mckinney
Magnolia Ranch
3191 Medical Center Dr, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1043 sqft
Magnolia Ranch Apartments in McKinney, Texas offer the best in Texas living with grilling stations outdoors, a pool, walking trails and green landscaping. Interiors feature glass-tile backsplashes, modern appliances and updated flooring.
10 Units Available
McKinney Pointe
2401 McKinney Ranch Pkwy, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,079
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At McKinney Pointe, our generous amenities set us apart and provide residents with a one of a kind living experience.
122 Units Available
Citron Allen Station
1400 Andrews Parkway, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,129
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1469 sqft
Welcome to Citron Allen Station Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Allen, Texas. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
Results within 5 miles of Fairview
8 Units Available
ReNew McKinney
600 S Graves St, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1007 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
61 Units Available
McKinney Square
6600 McKinney Ranch Pkwy, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$928
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1011 sqft
The Mansions McKinney in McKinney, TX, boast beautiful features such as resort-style pools and a 24-hr fitness center. Luxurious apartment units offer porcelain tile backsplashes, custom blinds, and proximity to local establishments and attractions.
6 Units Available
Bent Creek
123 Wilson Creek Blvd, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$884
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
936 sqft
Just a few blocks from Rt. 75, Bent Creek has spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments with all of the basic amenities, including a dishwasher, fireplace and walk-in closets.
28 Units Available
Aspire McKinney Ranch
4700 Ridge Rd, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,031
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,346
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,387
1315 sqft
Impressive designer finishes like 42-inch espresso shaker cabinets, granite counters, and crown molding. Even more impressive amenities include lagoon-style pool with poolside kitchen, hot tub, movie theatre, and coffee bar.
25 Units Available
Cortland Watters Creek
270 S Watters Rd, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,144
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,796
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,558
1409 sqft
Located in the top-rated Allen ISD and minutes away from popular shopping, dining, and entertainment spots, our community delivers Allen, TX living to your doorstep.
39 Units Available
Thornbury at Chase Oaks
7101 Chase Oaks Blvd, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$954
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,618
1362 sqft
Welcome home to Thornbury at Chase Oaks, a luxurious way of life.
33 Units Available
The Atlantic McKinney Ranch
5500 McKinney Place Dr, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,049
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,532
1378 sqft
Located along the Sam Rayburn Tollway and only moments from the Cinemark Allen, this community has shopping, entertainment and dining nearby. This green community features a clubhouse, 24-hour gym and pool. Hardwood flooring in units.
20 Units Available
Cypress
4690 W Eldorado Pkwy, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,051
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,321
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1292 sqft
This amenity-packed community features a ballpark, jacuzzi and media center. Units come with walk-in closets, designer appliances, and full-size washers and dryers. Situated away from the main road, but Eldorado Parkway is just moments away.
9 Units Available
The Gables of McKinney Apartments
1500 W Eldorado Pkwy, McKinney, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$942
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,166
1006 sqft
Many unique features like built-in bookcases, nine-foot ceilings and wood-burning fireplace. Residents have full access to the onsite gym and pool. Locate close to Highway 75 and within minutes of shopping, dining and golfing.
17 Units Available
Rustic on McKinney
2700 N Brook Dr, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$959
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
929 sqft
Large apartments with lots of closet space, crown molding, wood-burning fireplaces and private patios. On-site pool, fitness center, clubroom and lighted tennis courts. Minutes from prize-winning parks and good schools.
41 Units Available
Soho Parkway
6653 McKinney Ranch Pkwy, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$886
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,315
1501 sqft
We are open to self-guided tours, virtual tours, and tours by appointment. Please schedule yours today! Luxury living is at your fingertips at Soho Parkway Apartments in McKinney, TX.
27 Units Available
Lofts at Watters Creek
935 Garden Park Dr, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,165
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1231 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,345
1518 sqft
Luxurious units right near Watters Creek. Homes feature 10-foot ceilings, granite counters and custom cabinetry. Enjoy a pool with spa, meeting room and entertainment area on site.
10 Units Available
Parkside at Craig Ranch
6130 Alma Rd, McKinney, TX
Studio
$1,010
497 sqft
1 Bedroom
$990
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1144 sqft
Parkside at Craig Ranch is a unique community of McKinney, TX apartments, nestled in the center of an area that is perfect for everyone from families, to active adults and busy professionals.
17 Units Available
Dolce Living Twin Creeks
659 Junction Dr, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,125
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
1439 sqft
Modern homes with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and custom two-tone paint. On-site amenities include a conference room, swimming oasis and billiards table. By US Route 75. Near Twin Creeks Village for convenient shopping.
10 Units Available
Twin Creeks
Settler's Gate
1420 W McDermott Dr, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,089
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Exclusive community features playground, two pools, 24-hour gym, pet park, basketball court and sand volleyball. Close to shops and dining but quiet location. Apartments have bathtubs and fireplaces.
17 Units Available
Hidden Creek
300 S Watters Rd, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,115
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,466
1091 sqft
Invest in the excitement and energy at Hidden Creek Apartment Homes located in Allen, and just steps away from the 'Flare and Fun' of Watters Creek at Montgomery Farms.
