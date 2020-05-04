All apartments in Ennis
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:26 PM

713 Phillips Dr.

713 Phillips Drive · No Longer Available
Location

713 Phillips Drive, Ennis, TX 75119

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Brick Home, 3/1.5, With a Fenced Backyard in Ennis, TX - Well kept 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home in an established neighborhood. This is a great home with a fenced yard. You will love the location with easy access to parks, schools and churches. Come see this quickly or it will be gone! Come make your home with us and call FBM Property Management to schedule a viewing today. 972.878.7368, Option 2.

Applications must be completed online at www.fbmproperty.com, by clicking Apply Now. Please know that everyone over the age of 18 must complete an application.

NOTE: Non-refundable $50 Application Fee, Rental Insurance is required, Pets are subject to approval and additional pet deposit and monthly rent increase.

(RLNE2749880)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 713 Phillips Dr. have any available units?
713 Phillips Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ennis, TX.
What amenities does 713 Phillips Dr. have?
Some of 713 Phillips Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 713 Phillips Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
713 Phillips Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 713 Phillips Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 713 Phillips Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 713 Phillips Dr. offer parking?
No, 713 Phillips Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 713 Phillips Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 713 Phillips Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 713 Phillips Dr. have a pool?
No, 713 Phillips Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 713 Phillips Dr. have accessible units?
No, 713 Phillips Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 713 Phillips Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 713 Phillips Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 713 Phillips Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 713 Phillips Dr. has units with air conditioning.

