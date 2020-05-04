713 Phillips Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher oven range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Brick Home, 3/1.5, With a Fenced Backyard in Ennis, TX - Well kept 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home in an established neighborhood. This is a great home with a fenced yard. You will love the location with easy access to parks, schools and churches. Come see this quickly or it will be gone! Come make your home with us and call FBM Property Management to schedule a viewing today. 972.878.7368, Option 2.



Applications must be completed online at www.fbmproperty.com, by clicking Apply Now. Please know that everyone over the age of 18 must complete an application.



NOTE: Non-refundable $50 Application Fee, Rental Insurance is required, Pets are subject to approval and additional pet deposit and monthly rent increase.



(RLNE2749880)