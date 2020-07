Amenities

dishwasher fireplace furnished

Beautiful Historic home in the heart of Ennis, dont miss your chance to lease a piece of Ennis history! This immaculate home is cozy and ready for a Tenant! The home features 4 bedrooms, 2 that are master suites 3 full baths and a half bath, fully furnished with beautiful harwood floors throughout! Contact me today for a showing. Buyer and buyers agent to verify sq ft and schools. Great for a no hassle move in or for executive rental.