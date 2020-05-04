409 W Crockett St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

409 W Crockett, Ennis, TX - 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 car garage home Corner Lot - This home is spacious and has new paint and carpet in the bedrooms. The wood floors are lovely and easy to maintain and is mostly throughout the entire house. The home has lots of cabinets, space, and storage, plus a fenced back yard. It is also located in the central part of Ennis close to shopping, churches, and schools! Come see it right away as it won't last long! Utilities are gas, electric, water. Come make your home with us and call FBM Property Management to schedule a viewing today! 972.878.7368, Option 2.



Applications must be completed online at www.fbmproperty.com, by clicking Apply Now. Please know that everyone over the age of 18 must complete an application.



NOTE: Non-refundable $50 Application Fee, Rental Insurance required, Pets are subject to approval and additional pet deposit and monthly rent increase.



No Cats Allowed



