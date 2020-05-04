All apartments in Ennis
Last updated April 1 2020 at 4:52 AM

409 W Crockett St

409 West Crockett Street · No Longer Available
Location

409 West Crockett Street, Ennis, TX 75119

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
409 W Crockett, Ennis, TX - 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 car garage home Corner Lot - This home is spacious and has new paint and carpet in the bedrooms. The wood floors are lovely and easy to maintain and is mostly throughout the entire house. The home has lots of cabinets, space, and storage, plus a fenced back yard. It is also located in the central part of Ennis close to shopping, churches, and schools! Come see it right away as it won't last long! Utilities are gas, electric, water. Come make your home with us and call FBM Property Management to schedule a viewing today! 972.878.7368, Option 2.

Applications must be completed online at www.fbmproperty.com, by clicking Apply Now. Please know that everyone over the age of 18 must complete an application.

NOTE: Non-refundable $50 Application Fee, Rental Insurance required, Pets are subject to approval and additional pet deposit and monthly rent increase.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2918318)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

